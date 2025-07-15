Will Evan Rachel Wood Reprise Her Role in ‘Practical Magic 2’?

Is Evan Rachel Wood Coming Back for ‘Practical Magic 2’?

The excitement surrounding the sequel to the beloved film “Practical Magic” has fans buzzing, but many are left wondering: Is Evan Rachel Wood coming back for ‘Practical Magic 2’? Recent developments have brought clarity to this question, as Wood herself addressed the matter on social media. Let’s dive into the latest news surrounding her potential return and what it means for the future of the franchise.

Wood’s Decision Revealed

Boo! Evan Rachel Wood has confirmed that she will not be rejoining her coven of witches for the “Practical Magic” sequel. In a candid post on Instagram, Wood explained that Warner Bros. has decided to take a different route. “I am getting asked about this a lot, so I’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel. I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line,” Wood shared on July 12. “I was told they are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.” Wood portrayed Kylie, the eldest daughter of Sally (Sandra Bullock), who was characterized by her free-spirited nature and a strong resemblance to her Aunt Gilly (Nicole Kidman).

What This Means for the Sequel

While there hasn’t been any concrete information on who will portray Kylie in the new installment, the casting of Joey King as one of Sally’s daughters has been officially announced. Given that Alexandra Artrip, who played Kylie’s sister, has stepped away from acting since her childhood, it’s likely that her role will also be recast. Fans of the original film can find some solace in the fact that beloved characters will return; Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are set to reprise their roles as Aunties Frances and Jet. Although Evan Rachel Wood may not be back as Kylie, there’s still hope for her to make a cameo as the storyline evolves.

The Future of ‘Practical Magic’

The news of Evan Rachel Wood not returning for the upcoming “Practical Magic 2” might be disappointing to fans, but it opens up fresh possibilities for the franchise. Given that the sequel is reportedly taking a different creative direction, this could provide an opportunity for the introduction of new characters and storylines. Perhaps Wood’s absence will make way for a new generation of witches to join the Owens family legacy while keeping the spirit of the original alive.

If you’re holding onto hopes for a surprise cameo from Wood, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility. With the world of witchcraft as expansive as ever, there is ample room for more magical moments, even with a new cast at the forefront.