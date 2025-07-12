Aaron Phypers Spotted Ringless After Denise Richards Divorce Filing

Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, has made headlines as he ditches his wedding ring in his first public appearance following the filing for divorce from the actress. This latest sighting raises questions about the couple’s tumultuous relationship, which has recently come to an end after nearly seven years of marriage. As Phypers steps out in Los Angeles, his decision to remove the wedding band seems to signal a significant shift amidst the ongoing legal proceedings.

First Sighting After Filing for Divorce

Aaron Phypers, 52, was spotted running errands in Los Angeles just days after he filed for divorce from Denise Richards. During his outing, he donned a black T-shirt, ripped jeans, and sneakers, but his expression reflected a somber mood. Notably absent was his wedding ring, which has sparked speculation about his emotional state following the separation.

Captured in a series of photographs, Phypers was seen at a local Wells Fargo bank and later stopped by a Verizon store to purchase a new iPhone, further emphasizing his new chapter post-divorce.

Financial Struggles and Court Documents

In court filings obtained by Page Six, Phypers revealed that he has been without a steady income since closing his Quantum 360 Club in 2024. He has requested spousal support from Richards, who reportedly earns around $250,000 monthly from her various ventures, including her OnlyFans account and television appearances.

However, about $105,000 of that income goes toward essential expenses such as food, clothing, and utilities, which has led Phypers to rely heavily on Richards’ financial support while navigating their separation. According to the documents, their combined phone bill totals $500 a month, raising questions about whether he visited Verizon in search of a different plan after their split.

The Breakup: Sources Speak Out

The former couple decided to part ways earlier this month, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage, which officially began in September 2018. Richards has yet to make a public statement regarding the split. However, a source revealed to the Daily Mail that the relationship had become “toxic,” describing a weekend argument that escalated tensions to the point where Phypers felt compelled to file for divorce.

“All they were doing was fighting,” the insider shared. “They have been having trouble for some time, but they had a row over the weekend where they basically were like, ‘F–k you,’ and he marched off to file for divorce.”

Family Dynamics and Public Statements

Richards’ daughter, Sami Sheen, also weighed in on the situation, expressing her thoughts on her mother’s relationship via TikTok. She suggested, “I would tell her to break up with him, I would tell her to block him, move on, he’s a piece of s–t, he treats her like s–t, and that works for me.” These comments have added another layer to the public discourse surrounding the couple’s high-profile split.

As Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, navigates this challenging time, the removal of his wedding ring in his recent sighting serves as a poignant reminder of their complex relationship and the new paths they are both embarking on.