Denise Richards Stuns with Bold Divorce Claim About Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards recently stated she would “never” divorce Aaron Phypers, only to have her commitment questioned just months later when he filed for divorce. The unexpected legal action has raised eyebrows, especially given Richards’ earlier declaration, which aired in a March episode of her reality series, “Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.” This juxtaposition of promises and realities highlights the complexities of relationships in the public eye.

Denial of Divorce

In March, during her reality show, Richards candidly expressed her determination to remain married to Phypers, despite the inherent challenges of their relationship. “It’s not easy being married to me,” she admitted, to which Phypers jokingly replied, “It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I’m done.” Reflecting on her past experiences, she added, “Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f–king get divorced,” a remark referencing her tumultuous split from Charlie Sheen. The couple, who married on September 8, 2018, seemed to be on solid ground just a few months prior to the unexpected turn of events.

The Shock Filing

On July 7, just four months after Richards’ vows of marital longevity, Phypers shocked fans by filing for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In the legal documents obtained by The Post, he noted their separation date as July 4. Speculating about their separation, fans are left questioning how things deteriorated so rapidly from Richards’ sentiment that she’d “never” divorce Aaron Phypers.

Financial Implications

In his divorce filing, Phypers has requested spousal support, claiming he has not earned any income since shutting down his business. The fitness guru alleges that Richards earns upwards of $250,000 a month through various ventures, including her reality shows and brand endorsements. He outlined his own expenses in his filing, estimating his monthly costs at $105,000, with significant outlays for rent, clothing, and entertainment. This financial disparity has added another layer of complexity to their already tumultuous divorce proceedings, leaving many to wonder how Richards’ earlier declaration about divorce could now seem so distant.

Family Dynamics

The couple’s split has raised questions not only about their relationship but also about Richards’ family dynamics. She has three children — two with Sheen and one adopted in 2011. In April, her eldest daughter, Sami Sheen, shared that her relationship with Phypers was minimal: “We don’t ever hang out, we never talk,” she noted, although she did emphasize that he makes her mother happy. This statement further complicates the narrative, casting doubt on the apparent happiness exhibited by the couple before their separation.

As Denise Richards navigates this unexpected chapter in her life, the strength of her previous claims about never divorcing Aaron Phypers has clearly been tested. The developments in their relationship remind us that, in the world of fame and fortune, some promises may falter when confronted with reality.