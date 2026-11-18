Ashton Kutcher, known for his roles in Dude, Where’s My Car? and No Strings Attached, is on the cusp of becoming a billionaire. His potential ascent in wealth is linked to his substantial stake in Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) company that is projected to go public soon.

Anticipated IPO and Vast Valuation

Anthropic, the AI powerhouse behind the innovative tool Claude, is expected to achieve a remarkable valuation of $1.4 trillion if it goes public this week, paving the way for significant financial gains for Kutcher. Currently, the actor’s net worth is estimated at $200 million, but with the IPO, he may see his wealth soar as he profits through his venture capital firm, Sound Ventures.

Sound Ventures’ Significant Investment

Sound Ventures, founded by Kutcher, invested $435 million in Anthropic in 2023. This investment has reportedly ballooned to a staggering $7 billion, according to Newsweek. As a co-founder alongside notable industry figures, including billionaire Ron Burkle and manager Guy Oseary, Kutcher is uniquely positioned to reap the rewards of this venture.

Investment Strategy and Partnership Changes

Originally established as a successor to his earlier venture capital outfit A-Grade Investments, Sound Ventures owns 0.5 percent of Anthropic, with expectations of realizing a 1,500 percent increase upon the IPO. Despite stepping down from his partner role this year due to internal disagreements over investment strategies—where the firm favored more established companies over smaller startups—Kutcher remains involved as a senior adviser.

A Glimpse into Hollywood’s Billionaire Club

While wealthy musicians like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Rihanna have reached billionaire status, Hollywood actors achieving the same level of financial success is rare. In fact, only a handful of actors made it onto Forbes’s 2026 World’s Billionaires list, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Seinfeld, and Tyler Perry.