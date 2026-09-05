Lainey Wilson Set to Shine as 2026 CMA Awards Host

Lainey Wilson has been confirmed as the host for the upcoming CMA Awards, set to take place live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 18, 2026. This prestigious event, known as Country Music’s Biggest Night, will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.

Returning as Host for the Third Time

This will mark Wilson’s third consecutive year in this role, following her solo hosting stint in 2025. Her debut as a host was in 2024, where she co-hosted alongside Luke Bryan. In a statement expressing her excitement, Wilson said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting the CMA Awards again this year, especially with it being the 60th anniversary. I’ve had so much fun hosting the last two years, and this one’s going to be extra special. Can’t wait to see y’all in November!”

Special Celebrations Ahead

The upcoming award show promises to deliver not only entertainment but also a tribute to the legendary Dolly Parton, who made history as the first-ever female solo host of the CMA Awards in 1988. This nod to the past is expected to be a pivotal moment in the evening’s festivities.

Nominee Announcements and Broadcast Details

The nominees for the 60th annual CMA Awards will be unveiled on Thursday, September 10, during a segment on Good Morning America. Fans will be able to tune into the show, which will be broadcast on Disney+ and ABC on Wednesday, November 18.