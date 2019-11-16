10 Hollywood Celebrities Who Turned Their Flaws into Qualities

Everybody has imperfections, and the celebrities are not excluded. Even though they appear flawless in front of us, they are ordinary people who know tips and tricks to conceal their imperfections and enhance their beauty. It is not something to be ashamed of if you are aware of your flaws and if you know how to hide them or how to deal with them to turn them into qualities.

Here is a list of 10 Hollywood celebrities who turned their imperfections into qualities with the help of some beauty tricks. They look so good you would not think they even have flaws!

Eva Longoria

Eva looks fantastic; she has a perfect figure and feminine shapes. However, the critics said that she has a flat behind. It is hard to observe this because she wears clothes with voluminous bottom and avoids the ones which are too tight like the skinny jeans. This trick is always effective for this type of body.

Drew Barrymore

Drew has been criticized because of her big belly when paparazzi published photos of her at the beach. She knows what dresses suit her best and hides that flaw, so you would not tell she has weight problems.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Even though we see how slim Gwyneth is now, she had gained weight after she gave birth to her second child, even though she is a vegetarian. She did not feel ashamed about her body, but she chose to have a detox and to adopt a healthy diet. Gwyneth also did regular exercises which helped her lose weight faster. We can see how gorgeous she looks.

Christina Aguilera

Christina always felt her imperfection is represented by her short legs. For making them appear longer, she wears dresses with low cuts and high waists. Another trick she uses is to wear high heels.

Mariah Carey

Mariah has a voluptuous figure and a short neck. For this flaw to pass unnoticed and to make her neck look longer, she wears pieces of jewelry which suit her. She looks amazing and people consider her perfect.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett is also one of the best looking Hollywood actresses. Most people would say she has a perfect figure and wonderful aspect. Nonetheless, Scarlett thinks about herself that she has an over ling face. Her makeup and hairstyle tricks are always effective and make her be satisfied with the results.

Keira Knightley

Keira’s main flaw for which is often criticized is represented by her small breasts. She acknowledged this but she prefers not to have plastic surgery to make them bigger as most stars do. Keira looks amazing because she uses a trick: she visually enlarges her bust by wearing the appropriate outfits like the ones with voluminous tops mostly in light colors and tight-fitting silks. Therefore, her image is very delicate, classy and feminine.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s hips were in the center of attention every time when the critics talked about her flaws when her career began. No matter how careful she was about her diet, her legs looked enlarged because she had many years of dance training. Today, she is the only one who considers her enlarged hips as an imperfection, because the women all over the world admire her and they wish to have a body like hers because they think it is a feminine feature to have enlarged hips.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria is a fashion idol for many women all over the world, but she is never satisfied with the way her body looks, especially when it comes to her weight; she either wants to lose weight or she feels bad for being too thin. She also has imperfect teeth, so to hide this flaw she avoids smiling with the open mouth in public.

Karolína Kurková

Karolína is an international model and actress. She is well known for practicing yoga and having a healthy lifestyle. Despite that, the critics said she had no waist because of her rectangular figure and her navel is almost missing because she had surgery many years ago. Wearing the appropriate clothes made her successful in advertising for the most famous fashion brands. The navel is always Photoshopped onto her belly.