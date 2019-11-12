10 favourite things women want to do alone

Spending some alone time is beneficial for both men and women, it helps us unwind and have a better perspective on life.

From time to time, women need to be apart from family and friends and have satisfactory activities by themselves, with nobody observing and judging. In this area, imagination is their best friend, find out in the article what women do when they are alone.

Eat whatever they want

Most of the time, children come and ask for snacks so the mother needs to share and ends up with a small leftover piece of chocolate. So, when she is alone, it’s her chance to enjoy an entire bar of her favorite chocolate. It’s the same with milk or juice when she has the house to herself, she can enjoy the whole carton of juice.

Watch her favorite TV show

Children are bored easily and watch cartoons rather than TV shows. Despite this, women feel the need, from time to time, to watch a silly TV show and not be judged by their husband for wasting time with gossip and fashion talk. But when he takes the kids out, mom can watch all the TV shows her heart desires.

Listen to music, sing, and dance

There is nothing else that will boost energy like dancing around the house on loud music. When they are alone, women put their favorite songs and unleash completely, without bothering the neighbors, of course. They feel free and more feminine this way.

Enjoy peace and quiet

The mind needs a break for at least 20 minutes a day, it is beneficial to sit in silence for at least 20 minutes and clear all thoughts. Women can’t enjoy such moments every day since children and husbands have continuous demands. But they should find time once in a while for being alone.

Take a relaxing bath

There is nothing more relaxing than soaking in a bubble bath, with a good book and a glass of your favorite wine. Apply a hydrating face mask, put some soft music in the background and you will feel wonderful.

Catch up on some reading

Their schedule is always tight, with taking the children to school and to extra classes, picking up the groceries, dry cleaning, and cooking. Women don’t have much time to read, but when the husbands take the lead on the house chores, they can catch up on their favorite novel or magazine, but try not to fall asleep.

Enjoy the cleanliness

After cleaning all day long, women need to take some minutes and enjoy that everything is tidy and dust-free before the children come home and mess things up in a blink of an eye.

Take care of chores by themselves

Often kids want to be involved in chores, when they are little it’s fun for them. Later, it teaches them responsibility and builds their character. But let’s face it: it takes them triple the time mom would do them, and usually, end up messing things even more. So when women are alone, they can do the dishes fast and continue with other activities.

Enjoy shopping time

Imagine going to the mall and taking your time, trying out many clothes and shoes, with no rush in deciding. Sometimes, women feel the need to do this and not have to see long faces of impatience from their kids or husbands.

Sleeping

Take advantage of some quality time alone to sleep, it’s the ultimate pleasure women need to indulge themselves from time to time.