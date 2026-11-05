$1 Million Prize to Expand Short Film by Emerging Director

InTension Industries, an emerging independent production company based in Provo, Utah, is set to disrupt the film industry with a bold initiative. Co-founded by a group of seasoned Hollywood professionals, the company has announced “The Million-Dollar $hortcut,” a competition designed to empower aspiring filmmakers by offering a staggering one million dollars to create a feature film based on their short film.

Overview of the Competition

The competition invites up-and-coming filmmakers to submit genre shorts in categories including thriller, horror, suspense, and more. According to a recent press release, InTension will take the winning project and produce it as a feature film with a budget of $1,000,000. Runners-up will have the chance to receive personalized feedback from InTension’s creative development team and even participate in developmental sessions led by industry veterans.

Community Involvement in Selection

Film enthusiasts will play a crucial role in selecting the winner. During the initial two rounds of the competition, fans can vote for their favorite submissions. InTension will then evaluate the top-voted projects alongside a specially selected jury of established filmmakers to find the ultimate winner.

Creative Vision Behind InTension

Producer Brigham Taylor emphasized the intent behind the competition, referencing the cinematic legacy of John Carpenter. “John Carpenter taught us in 1978 that there’s no stronger expression of what film can do… than a stripped-down exercise in tension and existential dread that pins you to your seat for 90 minutes — that’s the high we are chasing with our projects,” he stated.

Meet the InTension Team

The team at InTension is comprised of experienced professionals, including Brigham Taylor, who previously worked with Disney on major projects like “The Jungle Book” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. Other key members include Ian Puente, a strategic leader from companies like Samuel Goldwyn Films and Sony Pictures; Dave Hunter, a film producer and co-creator of “Nitro Circus”; and Tom Goodall, who has a background in producing notable Disney titles such as “Christopher Robin” and “Lady and the Tramp,” among indie films.

Upcoming Projects

InTension Industries recently debuted its inaugural film, “Whiskey Throttle,” at FilmQuest in Provo. The company is already working on its next project, the sci-fi thriller “Sentinel,” featuring actor Steve Zahn.

Focus on Community and Storytelling

Dave Hunter shared his vision for the future of film distribution, stating, “The future of distribution is community. Audiences want more than something to watch; they want to connect.” He emphasized that this competition aims to foster a community centered on exceptional storytelling.

How to Participate