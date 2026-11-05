Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down Role in ‘Ted’

In a candid reflection, Matt Damon revealed that he passed on an opportunity to star in the beloved 2012 comedy “Ted,” ultimately leading him to ponder what might have been. The role of John, the best friend of the foul-mouthed teddy bear, was eventually played by Mark Wahlberg, but Damon had strong feelings about the script before deciding to turn it down.

Damon’s Regret Over ‘Ted’

“I don’t want to live with the regret, but I can tell you that I passed on ‘Ted’ and I’ve never had this experience where I laughed so hard reading a script,” Damon shared during an interview with GQ. He recalled taking the script to dinner and reading excerpts to friends, which only intensified his confusion over walking away from such a wildly humorous project. “I literally took it to dinner and was reading parts of it out to my friends at dinner. And then I just got too clever by half. I don’t know what I was thinking. I was like, ‘Well, maybe the teddy bear’s actually the best part.’”

A Missed Opportunity in Boston

Despite his Boston roots and the film being shot in his hometown, Damon couldn’t convince himself to take the plunge. “So I overthought it and I talked myself out of it. And because it shot in Boston, it would’ve been a chance for me to be home — my father’s passed away now, and I look back and I go, ‘Man, that would’ve been six months back [home],’” he reflected.

Finding Closure with Wahlberg’s Success

While Damon may wonder about his missed chance in the hit comedy, he still appreciates the film’s success and how it ultimately turned out. “But, again, the right actor got the part. Mark [Wahlberg’s] great, and the movie’s great and I wouldn’t have made it any better,” he admitted, recognizing that his decision may have been for the best.

Damon’s Current Success