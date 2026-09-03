Catch the Utah vs. Idaho College Football Game Free Online

Tonight marks an exciting milestone in college football as Morgan Scalley makes his regular-season debut as head coach of the No. 21 Utah Utes, facing off against the Idaho Vandals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Following a successful stint in the Las Vegas Bowl where he led the Utes to a 44-22 victory over Nebraska, Scalley steps into a significant role as he aims to steer the team to victory once again.

Game Overview

Utah is heavily favored in this matchup, with a 34.5-point spread, especially after Idaho’s lackluster defensive performance last week against Cal Poly. This game will be the first encounter between the Utes and the Vandals since 1993, heightening the excitement around the matchup.

How to Watch the Utah vs. Idaho Game

The game is scheduled for Thursday, September 3, at 9 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. For those without cable, there are several live TV streaming services available that carry ESPNU, allowing fans to stream the game online.

Streaming Options

If you’re looking to stream the Utah vs. Idaho game, consider the following services:

DirecTV: Offers a five-day free trial, plans starting at $64.99 per month with access to up to 185+ channels.

Offers a five-day free trial, plans starting at $64.99 per month with access to up to 185+ channels. Fubo: Comes with a five-day free trial, priced at $64.99 per month, and provides access to over 300 channels.

Comes with a five-day free trial, priced at $64.99 per month, and provides access to over 300 channels. YouTube TV: Includes a free trial option, with a subscription at $64.99 per month and access to 100+ channels.

Includes a free trial option, with a subscription at $64.99 per month and access to 100+ channels. Sling: Offers plans starting at $19.99 per month for up to 46 channels, but requires the Sports Extra add-on for ESPNU.

Offers plans starting at $19.99 per month for up to 46 channels, but requires the Sports Extra add-on for ESPNU. ESPN Unlimited: Available for $29.99 a month or $299.99 a year.

Free Viewing Options

For fans seeking a free livestream of the game, you can take advantage of the free trial offers from DirecTV, YouTube TV, or Fubo.