Zendaya’s Stunning Tribute to Halle Berry for Halloween 2026

Zendaya has once again taken the spotlight, and this time, she’s paying homage to a true Hollywood legend. Known for her remarkable ability to channel iconic figures, the Euphoria star dazzled fans this Halloween by embodying none other than Halle Berry. The resemblance and style were undeniably striking as Zendaya sported a vintage ensemble that Berry originally made famous in the early 2000s.

A Nod to a Fashion Icon

On October 31, Zendaya showcased her impressive fashion sense by donning a two-piece outfit originally worn by Halle Berry at the 2000 New York premiere of X-Men. The ensemble featured a stunning yellow and brown patchwork design, which combined low-rise pants with a bikini top—a memorable look from Berry’s career. The ensemble was crafted by the renowned fashion house Lanvin, and Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, took to Instagram to share the look, captioning it, “Zendaya channeling Halle Berry wearing @lanvin Fall 2000,” before expressing gratitude to the Lanvin team, including @petercopping and @aliix_long.

Channeling the Pixie Cut

In addition to the eye-catching outfit, Zendaya also embraced Berry’s iconic pixie cut, a hairstyle she debuted recently at the 2026 Emmys. The look not only reflected her fashion prowess but also underlined the inspiration behind her transformation. When she first stepped onto the Emmys red carpet in a bedazzled Prada gown that showcased her fresh haircut, the echoes of Halle Berry’s influence were palpable.

Recognition from the Legend

The connection between Zendaya and Berry did not go unnoticed. Fans and even Berry herself recognized the tribute, sparking conversations about the talented star stepping into the shoes of one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses. As Zendaya continues to make her mark in the industry, her homage to Berry serves as a reminder of the impactful moments that fashion can create.