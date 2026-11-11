Brittany Mahomes Announces She’s Expecting Baby Number Four

Brittany Mahomes is expanding her family, as she recently announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child. The wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes shared the joyful news on social media, featuring a heartwarming beach photo with her husband and their three young children, all dressed in shades of white.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced the impending arrival of their fourth child via Instagram, as seen above. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In the delightful post, the couple embraced their growing family, with their children tenderly cradling Brittany’s baby bump. “Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” she captioned the photos, capturing the excitement of their family’s expansion.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with congratulations and playful remarks. One user humorously noted, “Four is the new 3! Congratulations, you’ll be outmanned for sure but four is the best! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” while another joked, “🔥🔥 It’s time to get a minivan!!!” A third follower added, “Eeeekkk!! One loved little babe already!! Congrats guys! 🤍🤍🤍🫶🏻” and someone else cheekily urged their friends Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to follow suit in starting a family.

Welcoming Their Fourth Child

The announcement comes nearly two years after the couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Golden Raye, in January 2025. Brittany shared this previous news with a touching black-and-white photo featuring her and Patrick holding hands near their newborn’s feet, captioning, “Golden Raye Mahomes 1/12/25🎀✨.” The couple also shares a son named Bronze, 3, and a daughter named Sterling, 5, born in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The family posed on the beach. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

They each wore shades of white. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

A Love Story in Full Bloom

The Mahomes family has experienced significant milestones recently, including their lavish wedding in Hawaii in March 2022. Patrick and Brittany, both 31, reflect on their journey, having begun their romance in high school and continued together through college in Texas.

Patrick has been candid about his desire to have a young family. During a press conference in July 2024, he shared, “I always wanted to have kids young. We still go out and enjoy our life.” Following the birth of Golden, he expressed that while his initial goal was to have three children, they might consider expanding their family further “down the line.”

The Future Ahead

Their growing family signifies a beautiful chapter for the Mahomeses as they embrace parenthood and a life together. As Brittany prepares for her fourth child, the couple looks forward to the adventures and joys that come with raising their expanding family.

Patrick and Brittany, seen here after Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, married in 2022. Getty Images