Get Your Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Before GTA VI Drops

As anticipation builds for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, the gaming world is experiencing a surge of excitement. Scheduled to drop on Thursday, Nov. 19, this new installment marks a significant milestone, with 13 years having passed since its predecessor. Many consider GTA 6 to be the most eagerly awaited video game release of the decade, especially given its unique electronic score by Justice.

PS5 and PS5 Pro Experience

The hype surrounding GTA 6 has prompted numerous fans to acquire a new Sony PlayStation 5, ensuring they are ready to dive into the game on launch day. Stock for both the PS5 and the more advanced PS5 Pro has been selling out quickly, as Sony scrambles to meet consumer demand. Fortunately, online listings show that the PS5 Pro is still available for purchase.

Currently priced at $899 on PlayStation Direct, the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro (Digital Edition) is up for grabs, and it’s not too late to snag a copy of GTA 6, which can be found at major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy starting at $79.99 for the standard edition.

Why Choose the PS5 Pro?

But why should gamers opt for the PS5 Pro? Following the recent extended gameplay video released by Rockstar Games, viewers noticed that the footage was captured using the PS5 Pro, signaling that this console would deliver the best gaming experience for GTA 6.

The PS5 Pro offers superior graphics, enhanced audio, and smoother motion for a more immersive experience. Designed for greater performance compared to the standard PS5, it boasts true 4K Ultra HD picture quality and advanced AI-upscaling, supporting a remarkable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Unlike the standard PS5, which requires users to choose between 4K quality or a high refresh rate, the PS5 Pro allows for both simultaneously.

Additionally, the PS5 Pro features advanced ray tracing technology, which enhances in-game reflections, shadows, and illuminations, resulting in sharp, true-to-life graphics. The console comes equipped with the Sony PS DualSense Wireless Controller, a built-in 2TB SSD for ample storage, two horizontal stand feet, an HDMI cable, and a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom, among other features.

Availability and Pricing