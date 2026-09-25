Law Roach Reacts to Zendaya and Tom Holland's Wedding News

Zendaya is making waves in the media, especially following revelations from her stylist, Law Roach. The conversation centers around rumors of her private marriage to fellow actor Tom Holland, which has sparked significant public interest.

Law Roach’s Insights on Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship

During a recent appearance on the Outlaws with TS Madison podcast, Roach shared a lighthearted perspective on Zendaya’s reaction to the speculation surrounding her relationship with Holland. “She thought it was funny,” Roach said, referring to the hysteria that ensued after he casually mentioned their marriage six months ago.

The Ongoing Speculation

While Zendaya has chosen not to publicly confirm or deny the status of her relationship, Holland has referred to her as his “wife,” further fueling the rumors. Roach remains amused by the ongoing curiosity surrounding their nuptials, suggesting that he will continue to tease those who inquire about their personal lives.

Setting Boundaries on Personal Matters

Addressing the constant questioning about Zendaya and Holland’s relationship, Roach firmly stated, “The thing is, stop asking me about somebody who I love’s personal business. You don’t have the right or the allowance or the agency to ask me questions about that lady’s personal business. So, every time you ask me, I’m gonna tell your ass something different.” His comments highlight his protective stance regarding Zendaya’s privacy while also keeping the media engagement lively.