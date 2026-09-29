Zahara Removes Pitt Surname, Embracing Her True Identity

Angelina Jolie‘s son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt has always led a life tinged with extraordinary circumstances, having transitioned from the confines of an orphanage in Vietnam to the vibrant world of Hollywood. Born on November 29, 2003, Pax spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life in a small room with 20 other children, where he had no autonomy over his life or environment. In a 2007 interview with MSN, Angelina reflected on Pax’s early years, stating, “He spent three-and-a-half years of his life in one place, in one room, in this one little iron bed…having no freedom.” This stark contrast to his current life as an adopted child in a loving family showcases Pax’s remarkable journey.

A New Chapter of Freedom and Family

Once he joined Angelina’s family, which includes his older brother Maddox and sisters Zahara and Shiloh, Pax was immersed in a nurturing and supportive environment. Angelina noted the significant change in Pax, saying, “Suddenly, here he is in a very free situation with new brothers and sisters and a mom and dad. He’s learning English and he’s so loving and he’s wild and free ’cause he suddenly has freedom so he’s a little wild and crazy. But what a tough, remarkable little person.” This newfound freedom has allowed Pax to embrace his personality and develop into a dynamic individual.

Creative Ventures and Family Collaborations

Pax’s artistic inclinations began to surface at an early age, reflecting a keen interest in the family business. He lent his voice to the character Yoo in Angelina’s animated film Kung Fu Panda 3 and took on the role of set photographer for her film First They Killed My Father. His creativity and dedication to storytelling were further displayed when he attended the 2018 Golden Globes with his mother.

Contributing to Atelier Jolie and Italian Productions

In addition to his film endeavors, Pax has been involved in the fashion realm. He actively participated in decorating Atelier Jolie, a creative fashion collective and alteration company established by Angelina in New York City. Pax also gained hands-on experience in the film industry by working in the assistant director department on the Italian set of Angelina’s film Without Blood. Reflecting on the experience of collaborating with her sons, Angelina shared with People, “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”