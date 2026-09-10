Angelina Jolie Reveals Heartfelt Secrets of Parenting Her Six Kids

Angelina Jolie has always been open about the challenges and rewards of raising her six children, particularly her son Pax, whose journey from an orphanage in Vietnam to the vibrant life he leads today offers a compelling glimpse into their family dynamics. Speaking to MSN in 2007, she recounted Pax’s early years, stating, “He spent three-and-a-half years of his life in one place, in one room, in this one little iron bed with 20 other kids, and having no choice for himself to do things, having no freedom.”

A New Beginning

Adopted by Angelina and Brad Pitt, Pax’s transition into family life was transformative. As Angelina shared, “suddenly, here he is in a very free situation with new brothers and sisters and a mom and dad.” Growing up alongside his siblings Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh, Pax embraced his newfound freedom with enthusiasm. “He’s learning English and he’s so loving and he’s wild and free ’cause he suddenly has freedom so he’s a little wild and crazy. But what a tough, remarkable little person,” she added, celebrating his resilience and vibrant spirit.

Following His Interests

Pax has shown a keen interest in the film industry, contributing to several of Angelina’s projects. He voiced the character Yoo in the animated film Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016 and served as a set photographer for the critically acclaimed movie First They Killed My Father. His involvement didn’t end there; he also attended the 2018 Golden Globes alongside his mother, showcasing his growing engagement with Hollywood.

Creative Collaborations

More recently, Pax played a role in the design and decoration of Atelier Jolie, Angelina’s creative fashion collective and alteration company in New York City. His involvement reflects not only his artistic flair but also a deepening connection to his mother’s creative endeavors. Furthermore, he contributed to the assistant director department on the Italian set of Angelina’s upcoming film Without Blood.

A Family Affair

When discussing working alongside her sons Pax and Maddox, Angelina expressed how collaborative film-making feels like a familial experience: “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.” This sentiment illustrates the close-knit bond they share, further enriched by their artistic partnerships.