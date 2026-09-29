Zahara Chooses to Move On from Pitt Family Name

Angelina Jolie has often reflected on the transformative journey of her son Pax, who was born on November 29, 2003, and spent his early years in an orphanage near Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Born into a challenging environment, Pax shared a small room with 20 other children, where he experienced limited freedom and choice. In a 2007 interview, Jolie recounted, “He spent three-and-a-half years of his life in one place, in one room, in this one little iron bed…having no freedom.”

A New Beginning

When Pax was adopted by Jolie, his life underwent a dramatic change. Transitioning from the confines of the orphanage to a home filled with love and support, Pax found himself surrounded by his new siblings: Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh. Jolie described the initial change, saying, “Suddenly, here he is in a very free situation with new brothers and sisters and a mom and dad. He’s learning English and he’s so loving and he’s wild and free ’cause he suddenly has freedom so he’s a little wild and crazy. But what a tough, remarkable little person.”

Following in Jolie’s Footsteps

As Pax grew older, his interest in the film industry began to emerge. He lent his voice to the character Yoo in Angelina’s animated 2016 film Kung Fu Panda 3 and even took on the role of set photographer for her directorial project, First They Killed My Father. His passion for creativity and storytelling further blossomed as he accompanied his mother to the 2018 Golden Globes.

Contributions to Atelier Jolie

Pax also made significant contributions to Atelier Jolie, a fashion collective and alteration company that Angelina established in New York City. His keen artistic eye was showcased as he helped decorate the space. Furthermore, he expanded his filmmaking experience by working in the assistant director department on the Italian set of Jolie’s film Without Blood.

A Family Affair