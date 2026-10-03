Zach Bryan Sparks Controversy with 'Free Palestine' Shirt at Gillette

Zach Bryan made a bold statement during his concert at Gillette Stadium on Friday night, donning a shirt that read “Free Palestine.” The intention behind his message appears to be directed at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who recently faced backlash after banning rapper Macklemore from performing at the venue following comments he made during his tour with Ed Sheeran.

Reaction to Macklemore’s Support for Palestine



The controversy began earlier in September when Macklemore, while performing at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, proclaimed “Free Palestine,” expressing solidarity with the people in Gaza and the West Bank amid the ongoing conflict. His performance included graphic imagery from the war in Gaza, and he also featured his protest song, “Hind’s Hall,” which addresses pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia University. Following this, pro-Israel groups retaliated, leading to Macklemore’s removal from the remainder of Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour.

Kraft’s Involvement and Backlash



In his own statements, Kraft confirmed that his decision to bar Macklemore was influenced by the rapper’s “recent actions” and the materials he shared from the stage during the New Jersey shows. However, he did not address claims of having pressured Sheeran and other stadium owners to take similar action against Macklemore.

The fallout from Macklemore’s ban was significant, with every artist supporting Sheeran on his Loop Tour withdrawing in solidarity. Finneas, one of the artists, announced his decision to step away, stating, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I stand with Palestine and its people.”

Macklemore’s Response and Future Plans



In the weeks following the controversy, Macklemore took a proactive approach by announcing his own headlining dates for the “Free Palestine Tour.” He shared that the shows “sold out immediately,” emphasizing that they were organized swiftly and collectively to stand in solidarity with Palestine. In his statement, he noted, “When those in power try to silence our calls for liberation, art will always be a form of resistance.”

Zach Bryan’s Continued Efforts

