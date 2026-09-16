Your Ultimate Guide to Streaming Season 29 of 'South America'

The long-running animated series South Park has returned with a new season, rebranded as South America. Season 29 premiered on Wednesday, September 16, at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. As in previous seasons, the show is making waves before its episodes even air, this time with a satirical rebranding that pokes fun at the Trump administration.

Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced the change with a tongue-in-cheek statement: “Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA.” They extended their thanks to parent company Paramount with a humorous nod, calling it a “Skydance Capitulation.”

When Does South Park Season 29 Come Out?



New episodes will continue to air weekly on Wednesdays at the same time as the premiere. This season’s first episode, titled “South American Biker Gangs,” features young e-bike riders invading the town, transforming it so much that “the parents of South America can hardly recognize South America,” as stated in a social media post from the show.

Where to Stream South Park Season 29 Online for Free



If you’re looking to catch South Park Season 29 without cable, live TV streaming services provide excellent alternatives. While new episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+ the day after they air on Comedy Central, here are some recommended options for streaming them live: editor’s pick ➤ Seven-day free trial on Essential plan

➤ Starting at $25/month

➤ 70+ channels

Philo is our recommended streaming option for South Park, as it offers Comedy Central in its $25/month Essential plan, which features over 70 channels and starts with a seven-day free trial. Free Trial ➤ Five-day free trial

➤ Starting at $43/month

➤ Up to 185+ channels

DirecTV is another option, providing Comedy Central in various plans that start with a five-day free trial. Their packages begin at $43/month after the trial ends. ➤ Five-day free trial

➤ Starting at $88.99/month

➤ Up to 300+ channels

Fubo TV is also a suitable option, offering Comedy Central in its Pro and Elite packages, which start at $88.99/month. New subscribers can benefit from a five-day free trial and discounts on their first month. ➤ Starting at $45.99/month

➤ Short-term passes starting at $4.99

➤ Up to 46 channels

Another option is Sling TV, which requires a subscription to its Orange and Orange + Blue packages starting at $45.99/month. While Sling doesn’t offer a free trial, users can purchase short-term passes for access starting at just $4.99. ➤ Seven-day free trial

➤ Starting at $8.99/month

Lastly, new episodes will also be available on Paramount+ the day after airing on Comedy Central. Users can take advantage of a seven-day free trial, with subscription prices starting at $8.99/month after the trial.

Where to Watch South Park Past Seasons Online

