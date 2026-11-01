Yamazaki Takashi Receives Thunderous Applause at Tokyo Festival

The stars of “Godzilla Minus Zero” experienced the thrill of a Hollywood ovation at the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival on Sunday, just two days before the film’s much-anticipated premiere in Japan. This follow-up to Yamazaki Takashi’s acclaimed “Godzilla Minus One” promises to bring audiences back into the iconic monster’s world, with its release generating considerable excitement.

Cast Brings the Excitement Home

Leading man Kamiki Ryunosuke, who reprises his role as Shikishima Koichi, and his co-star Hamabe Minami, returning as his wife Noriko, flew back to Japan after attending the film’s premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Kamiki shared his thoughts on the experience, stating, “The energy was simply extraordinary. Feeling that raw enthusiasm firsthand made me realize all over again just how deeply Godzilla is loved around the world. It was an invaluable experience.”

Memorable Red Carpet Moments

The premiere atmosphere in Los Angeles was electric, with applause reportedly echoing throughout the 900-seat theater without interruption. Hamabe recounted the joy of meeting fans at an after-party, where cinema enthusiasts donned Godzilla-themed outfits and badges to share their reactions. Kamiki reminisced about the red carpet event, noting how fans eagerly held large posters for autographs and shouted the director’s name with passion. “It wasn’t just a polite ‘Takashi,’” he recalled. “It was like: ‘TAKASHI! HEY, TAKASHI!’ It was roaring.”

Introducing New Talent

The Tokyo event also featured a special appearance by young actress Nagatani Sae, who returns as Shikishima Akiko. Kamiki walked her onstage, emphasizing how much she had grown since her role in “Minus One,” where she primarily expressed emotions through crying and single words. “This time, the script gave her full dialogue,” Kamiki shared. “We were like, ‘Really? Can she do this?’ But when we got on set, she had all her lines memorized perfectly and delivered them flawlessly.”

A Young Star’s Growth

Hamabe praised Nagatani’s transformation from a timid child into a confident young actress. “Reuniting on this film, I was amazed by how much of a wonderful young girl she had grown into,” she noted. Nagatani, feeling comfortable and unafraid during filming, told her co-stars about her aspirations to become a fine actor while still in elementary school. Kamiki remarked that she already outshone them both, highlighting her achievements in both “Minus One” and “Minus Zero” at such a young age.

Continuing the Godzilla Legacy

The new film, set two years after the events of “Minus One,” explores how the Shikishima family has adjusted to their new reality before facing the resurgence of Godzilla. Kamiki expressed hope that viewers could envision what those two years were like for the family, while Hamabe noted that they had settled into a routine before the threat of Godzilla reemerged.

When asked about the enduring appeal of the Godzilla franchise, Kamiki reflected on how each film resonates with the era in which it is made. “It has always been alongside us, which is why I personally think it has remained loved for so long,” he noted. Hamabe emphasized a human perspective, stating, “Yet, when Godzilla appears, humans unite and stand together to face it. I think seeing that human resolve is the first thing that moves people’s hearts.”

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