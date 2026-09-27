Godzilla Minus Zero: Director Defends Franchise's Bold R Rating

The world premiere of “Godzilla Minus Zero” at the New York Film Festival captivated audiences and critics alike, marking a significant moment for the beloved franchise. Following the success of 2023’s “Godzilla Minus One,” the newest addition has been met with exuberant acclaim, receiving multiple rounds of applause during its screening as fans reveled in the kaiju chaos on screen.

Franchise Milestone: An R Rating

For the first time in its 72-year history, the Godzilla franchise has been awarded an R rating due to “violent content/bloody images.” Director Takashi Yamazaki, who helmed the sequel after the triumph of “Godzilla Minus One,” emphasized that this decision was crucial to genuinely conveying the film’s narrative. “Logically, as a studio — and even as a director — you want as many people from the general public to be able to see your film,” Yamazaki explained to Variety. “In spite of that, though, there were certain scenes that, for me as a director, were so essential to the film. Censoring it or cutting it was just not an option for me.”

Changing Perceptions of R Ratings

Traditionally, R ratings have deterred studios from producing big-budget films aimed at a broad audience. However, this perception has shifted in recent years, with notable successes of R-rated films such as “Deadpool” and “Joker,” both of which surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office. “I think the R-rating, at one point, carried almost a negative connotation,” Yamazaki noted. “In more modern films, it actually creates a sort of expectation and excitement of, ‘Okay, well, they’re not censoring anything. The director and the cast’s voice is there, as is.’”

A Warm Reception at NYFF

During the premiere, NYFF director Dennis Lim acknowledged the unconventional choice of showcasing a Godzilla film at a prestigious festival. “We thought it was about time to bring a giant monster movie here,” Lim remarked. Yamazaki received a thunderous welcome from the audience before and after the film, and he urged viewers to keep the sequel’s surprises under wraps. “You are the first to see this film,” he implored. “There are a lot of ‘Godzilla’ fans around the world, so let’s work together and do not do any spoilers. No spoilers, please! I am trusting all of you guys.”

The Journey to a Sequel