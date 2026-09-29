Xu Zao’s Bold AI Sequel 'Easy, My Friend' Unveiled

In the vibrant realm of animated cinema, “Light Pillar” emerges as a compelling debut from Chinese director Xu Zao, currently competing in the Hidden Dragons section at the Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival. This animated feature explores the delicate interplay between reality and virtual existence while still seeking distribution in China.

Plot Synopsis

The narrative centers on Zha, an employee at a deteriorating film studio in northern China, who finds himself enamored by a female character in a virtual game. She invites him on an adventurous journey to the moon, but when Zha funds his ticket through his meager earnings from extra work, he discovers that the ticket is, in fact, invalid.

Thematic Depth and Inspiration

Xu Zao, reflecting on his creative process, shares, “Originally, I wanted to tell a story of a person entering the game world. As I was thinking of telling the story in-depth, I thought, why not combine it with the film studio that I’m familiar with? The film studio’s environment is very game-like, as film itself is a kind of game.” This blend of reality and creativity draws from real-life inspiration, including the troubling phenomenon of telecom scams perpetrated by teenagers, which Xu notes has become a prevalent issue.

Cinematic Influences

As a self-described cinephile, Xu nods to influences from iconic films including Stephen Chow’s “Kung Fu Hustle,” Jiang Wen’s “Let the Bullets Fly,” and the classic “Journey to the West.” In “Light Pillar,” he even integrates elements of lesser-known films, representing the truth that a film studio hosts a diverse array of cinematic quality.

Reflections on the Film Industry

The dilapidated film studio in the movie encapsulates a sense of nostalgia regarding the evolving state of the filmmaking industry amid the rise of artificial intelligence. Xu asserts, “It is just the change of method in storytelling or change of tool, but filmmaking itself remains the same in its core – ultimately we only evaluate the film itself.” He contemplates whether future generations, constantly interacting with artificial intelligence, will reject AI-generated films, concluding, “What matters is that [the movie] will be something that everyone likes.”

Addressing concerns about the potential decline of the industry, Xu emphasizes the historical continuity of filmmaking, suggesting that current disruptions are merely one point on an extensive timeline. He expresses skepticism about AI in production, stating, “I’m too lazy to learn how to train it. If one day it follows my one-sentence order precisely, I will use it. But now I have to learn how to use it well, waiting for it to generate something that eventually I may find unsatisfying.” Preferring the hands-on approach, he adds, “I’d rather draw myself, and I really enjoy drawing.”

Visual Choices and Production

In an innovative twist, “Light Pillar” flips the conventions of animated storytelling, presenting a game world depicted by live-action actors while the real world unfolds entirely in 2D animation. Xu explains, “If I shot human actors, I could save my time thinking about how to design and draw the two different worlds.” Remarkably, the live-action portion for the virtual world was completed in just five days, expediting the overall production process.

Collaboration and Future Projects

The film stars actor Da Peng, who not only voices Zha but also co-produced the film. Their partnership began at the CFDG Young Shoots Project in 2023, where Xu successfully pitched the role to Da Peng. Xu recalls, “Da Peng actively helped new directors. I simply sent him the script, and he invited me to talk more about it. He fits Zha – age, aura, his previous roles. It’s a perfect match.”

Next Steps and Ambitions

Looking ahead, Xu is in the script stage of his next project, “Easy, My Friend,” which has been selected for the HAF Film Lab. This story focuses on a talented illustrator who must rebuild her life through rooftop gardening after AI usurps her drawing skills. Xu emphasizes the importance of thorough preparation, stating, “I have to figure out everything – all the details – during the script stage. If doubt still remains, I definitely won’t proceed.” He highlights his desire for complete control over the animation process, struggling with last-minute adjustments.