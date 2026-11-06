“Ben Leonberg Takes on Chilling ‘Look Out’ for Republic Pictures”

Ben Leonberg, known for his breakout horror film “Good Boy,” is set to helm a film adaptation of the horror novella “Look Out,” in collaboration with Republic Pictures. This exciting announcement comes exclusively from Variety.

Collaboration and Production Team

In addition to directing, Leonberg will co-write the screenplay alongside Alex Cannon, who previously partnered with him on “Good Boy.” Producing for Vertigo Entertainment will be Roy Lee and Andrew Childs, while Zach Studin will take the producer’s role for Artists Writers and Artisans (AWA).

Overview of “Look Out”

The novella “Look Out,” crafted by Dan Baillie and featuring striking artwork by Tim Bradstreet, debuted in May 2025 as the inaugural piece in AWA and Vertigo’s “Future of Fear” partnership. While specific plot details about the film remain under wraps, the official logline reveals that it follows Oscar, a man recovering from a divorce, who takes on a job as a fire lookout at a secluded forest outpost. There, he stumbles upon a paper outlining bizarre rules that claim to ensure his safety during the watch.

Leonberg’s Rising Career

Leonberg made his feature directorial debut with the critically acclaimed “Good Boy” at SXSW 2025. The film, which has been picked up by IFC Films and Shudder, tells the story of a dog’s mission to protect his ailing owner from a malevolent supernatural force, featuring Leonberg’s own dog, Indy, in the lead role. His upcoming projects include “Ankle Snatcher,” an adaptation of Grady Hendrix’s short story for Sony Pictures, also co-written with Cannon. Additionally, his original horror film “Follow Mode,” which he wrote and directed with Temple Hill producing, is currently in post-production. This thriller narrates the tale of a group of teens who inadvertently capture footage of a serial killer after knocking down a drone.

Representation