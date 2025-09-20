Xin Zhilei Celebrates Venice Triumph with Dream Role Revelation

Xin Zhilei discusses her prestigious Volpi Cup win for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival thanks to her role in “The Sun Rises on Us All,” directed by Cai Shangjun. As the film makes its Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, Xin reflects on portraying the enigmatic Meiyun, a character that piqued her interest due to its complexity and depth. This milestone marks a significant moment in her nearly two-decade career in Chinese cinema, aligning with her aspirations for international recognition.

Venice Triumph and Busan Anticipation

Xin Zhilei joins the ranks of Gong Li and Deanie Ip Tak-han, becoming the third Chinese actor to win the Volpi Cup for best actress. Her acclaimed performance in “The Sun Rises on Us All” shines as the film makes its Asian debut at the Busan International Film Festival. Directed by Cai Shangjun, the melodrama tells the story of Meiyun, a woman grappling with a harrowing past.

Reflecting on her win, Xin shares a mix of exhilaration and restlessness. While grateful for the recognition, she hopes more attention will focus on the film itself, emphasizing the depth and nuance of the story and characters.

The Role She Longed For

Xin’s journey with “The Sun Rises on Us All” began when director Cai Shangjun approached her. Captivated by the script, which intricately explores human nature and moral dilemmas, Xin knew this was a role she had longed to play. The character of Meiyun, with her complex inner world, offered Xin the challenge and depth she had been seeking.

Preparing for Meiyun required Xin to immerse herself completely, a process made more demanding by the film’s brisk shooting schedule. One of her most memorable scenes—a high-pressure shoot culminating in a poignant bus station sequence—stands out for its intensity and emotional depth.

Crafting a Compelling Performance

To successfully depict Meiyun, Xin relied on a deep understanding and empathy for her character. She recalls the creative freedom on set, crediting director Cai for fostering an environment where innovation and personal interpretation were encouraged. One instance of this was Xin’s improvisation in a live-stream shopping scene, adding an authentic touch to her portrayal of Meiyun.

Despite differences in personality and experiences, Xin found common ground with Meiyun in deeper emotional struggles. Her personal reflections and experiences informed her portrayal, adding layers to the character that resonated with audiences.

Aspiring to New Heights

Xin’s career aspirations continue to unfold as she draws inspiration from iconic actresses like Gong Li, Maggie Cheung, and Michelle Yeoh. Meeting international star Meryl Streep at the Berlinale further solidified her desire to leave a lasting impact in the industry.

Even as she sets her sights on future roles, including action-packed characters akin to those portrayed by Michelle Yeoh, Xin regards the Volpi Cup win as a starting point, not just for her own career, but for the broader scope of Chinese cinema on the international stage.