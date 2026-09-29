X2 Coaster Shut Down at Six Flags Magic Mountain Amid Safety Concerns

In a significant move following a series of concerning injury claims, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced the permanent closure of its iconic X2 roller coaster. This decision comes after the ride was temporarily shut down in July due to two riders suffering severe brain hemorrhages during their experiences.

Closure Announcement

“After almost 20 years, we have decided to permanently retire X2,” said Magic Mountain President Brian Oerding in a statement. “Since X2 [re-]opened in 2008, it has welcomed more than 16 million guests and earned a passionate following among ride enthusiasts. We recognize the special place X2 holds in the coaster community, and we are grateful to our team members who operated and maintained it throughout its run. While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it’s the right thing to do. Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously. Our purpose is to create FUN, thrills and a lifetime of memories by creating unforgettable experiences that are underpinned by comprehensive safety policies.”

Injury Claims and Lawsuits

The Valencia, California ride remained closed since July 12 after two women, who rode X2 six days apart, lost consciousness and required surgery for similar brain hemorrhages—an injury typically linked to high-speed collisions. A CNN investigation revealed that three neurosurgeons stated in an email that “the severe brain injuries requiring emergent neurosurgical attention were the result of a traumatic rapid acceleration-deceleration event experienced while on the X2 ride.”

Following these incidents, three lawsuits were filed, according to ABC 7. Attorneys representing the injured riders claim that more than 100 additional people have come forward with injury claims against the park.

Ride Features and Legacy

X2 was renowned for its high-speed “4D” design, featuring near-vertical drops and independently rotating seats that flipped riders upside down. Celebrated among hardcore coaster fans, it was voted “Coaster of the Year” upon its opening in 2002. A point-of-view video capturing the ride’s thrilling experience can be viewed below.

Park’s Response and Safety Measures

In defense of the roller coaster, Six Flags previously emphasized that there are warning signs posted at the park indicating “there are inherent risks” associated with their rides, and that X2 is regularly tested in accordance with industry safety regulations. The company’s attorneys have argued that the forces generated by the ride are not strong enough to cause brain injuries in a “normal” rider when the ride is used “as instructed.” In at least one case, they suggested that a rider’s injury was due to her negligence.