World Premiere: Indie Romance Thriller ‘Dope Queens’ at Bentonville

The highly anticipated indie romantic thriller Dope Queens is poised to make its grand debut at the Bentonville Film Festival, spotlighting the vibrant culture of San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. As the festival takes place from June 16-22, this world premiere on June 20 is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of drama, romance, and true-to-life storytelling.

Spotlight on Dope Queens

Dope Queens celebrates the rich heritage of the Tenderloin, an area recognized as the world’s first legally acknowledged transgender district. This romantic thriller, directed by Grafton Doyle, follows the gripping journey of three friends—Goldie, Blake, and Angel—portrayed by Alexandra Grey, Pierson Fodé, and Trace Lysette. Their night-long adventure through the Tenderloin encapsulates the struggles and triumphs of life in this historic LGBTQ+ haven.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The film boasts an impressive lineup, including lead performances by Alexandra Grey, celebrated for roles in series like “Empire” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” and Pierson Fodé, known for “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Supergirl.” Trace Lysette’s exceptional work on projects such as “Transparent” and “Monica” further elevates the film. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Kylie Sonique Love and Krystal Thomas add to the dynamic cast, ensuring Dope Queens brings compelling performances to the screen.

Production talent includes Julio Lopez Velazquez and John Reyes Doyle, alongside co-producers Eugene Koh and Jillian Houghton. Together, they create a dynamic cinematic experience that melds entertainment with cultural significance.

Bentonville Film Festival: A Platform for Change

The Bentonville Film Festival, founded by actress Geena Davis, is renowned for its commitment to promoting gender equality in media. With backing from Walmart and Coca-Cola, the festival features a week packed with screenings, expert panels, and networking opportunities. As the festival celebrates its 11th year, Dope Queens perfectly aligns with its mission, offering a narrative that highlights diversity and community representation.

Davis, alongside her Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, champions these initiatives, striving to bring stories like Dope Queens to the forefront and ensuring equal representation for women and the LGBTQ+ community in the film industry.

The premiere of Dope Queens at the Bentonville Film Festival marks a significant moment for indie films, setting the stage for a thrilling exploration of identity, friendship, and resilience in a landmark neighborhood.