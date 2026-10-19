WNBA Finals: The Romantic Lives of Star Players Revealed

As the WNBA Finals approach, the fierce spirit of competition among players is matched only by the camaraderie they share off the court. Several standout athletes not only thrive in their respective teams but also support each other in personal relationships that add another layer of intensity to their game. Two prominent figures in this narrative are Angel Reese and DeWanna Bonner, who exemplify the powerful blend of competition and companionship in professional basketball.

Competition and Camaraderie: Angel Reese’s Perspective

Angel Reese, who has quickly made a name for herself in the league, shares her competitive mindset with her peers. “We’re both competitors,” Reese noted, referring to another key figure in her life and career, whose identity remains undisclosed. “Before games, after games, we tell each other what we should do night in and night out and not to pay too much attention to the outside noise. We call it the white noise.” This attitude reflects the dedication these athletes have, not just to the game, but also to supporting one another personally and professionally.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas: A Fiancée Rivalry

DeWanna Bonner’s recent joining of the Atlanta Dream has added an interesting twist to her relationship with fiancée Alyssa Thomas. Prior to Bonner’s move, the two competed against each other as teammates on the Phoenix Mercury. Their rivalry is playfully intense, with Thomas making light-hearted jabs such as, “She’s not getting a bucket,” leading up to their personal matchups during the 2024 WNBA All-Star festivities.

Fueling Performance Through Relationship

Despite the competitive banter, Bonner highlights the positive influence Thomas has on her game. “I love playing with Alyssa,” Bonner shared in their 2024 cover interview for SLAM Magazine. “She’s one of the hardest working competitors in the League, so it kind of makes me want to go harder.” This mutual respect and motivation exemplify how personal relationships can enhance athletic performance.

Final Thoughts: The Power of Teamwork