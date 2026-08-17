Witney Carson and Carson McAllister Welcoming Baby No. 3

As fans eagerly await the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, one question that pops up frequently is how much the celebrity contestants are actually paid for their appearances. Various sources have shed light on the compensation structure of the popular reality competition show, revealing intriguing details about the earnings potential for its stars.

Initial Earnings and Rehearsal Payments

According to a report by Variety in 2019, contestants on Dancing With the Stars receive a base payment of $125,000 for the rehearsal period leading up to the first two weeks of competition. This initial amount sets the stage for further earnings as the competition progresses.

Progressive Pay Structure

Once the dancers begin competing, their earnings increase significantly depending on how far they advance in the competition. The same source indicated that stars could earn up to a maximum of $295,000, depending on how many weeks they participate in the show.

Personal Earnings Insights

Notably, former contestant Bobby Bones, who claimed victory in season 27 alongside professional dancer Sharna Burgess, provided a personal perspective on the show’s pay structure during a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick‘s podcast, Trading Secrets. He shared that he earned an initial payment of $10,000 for his second episode, with subsequent payments that escalated to $50,000 per episode if a contestant remained in the competition.

Total Earnings Potential

Bones revealed that he received a base salary around $110,000 and concluded that his total earnings from participating in the show were close to $400,000. This sheds light on the possibility of substantial income for contestants who excel in the competition.

No Official Confirmation

Despite the insights from various sources, it is important to note that ABC has not publicly confirmed any of these figures, leaving some uncertainty around the exact pay scale of the show.