Wim Wenders on Filmmakers: Our Vital Role Beyond Politics

Wim Wenders has recently revisited his controversial remarks regarding the role of filmmakers in politics, which sparked intense discussions during the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. His comments ignited a firestorm of reactions, prompting many to ponder the relationship between art and political discourse.

Wenders’ Original Statement at Berlinale

While serving as jury president at Berlinale in February, the acclaimed German filmmaker stated that filmmakers “should stay out of politics.” He elaborated, “We have to stay out of politics because if we make movies that are dedicatedly political, we enter the field of politics. But we are the counterweight of politics; we are the opposite of politics. We have to do the work of people, not the work of politicians.”

A Spark for Controversy

This declaration quickly became a focal point at the festival, with countless filmmakers and actors being asked about political issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and ICE raids in the U.S., during their press interactions. Notably, author Arundhati Roy withdrew from the festival in protest, and festival director Tricia Tuttle was compelled to issue a statement addressing the mounting frenzy surrounding Wenders’ remarks.

Clarification at Venice Film Festival

In a recent press conference at the Venice Film Festival, where he showcased his latest documentary “From Inside Out — The Architecture of Peter Zumthor,” Wenders reflected on his earlier statements. He indicated that he “could repeat the same thing,” but acknowledged the need for greater clarity. He emphasized, “As filmmakers, we are the opposite of politicians. We have empathy. Politics work without empathy; that’s all I said.”

The Filmmaker’s Perspective

Wenders articulated that the mindset of filmmakers is fundamentally different from that of politicians. “What I said then and what I say now is that filmmakers work with a mindset of empathetic people. We are into changing things; politics are into confirming what is,” he explained. He further clarified, “I hope you’re not misquoting me and say we have to stay out of politics, because we do the opposite. We are the antidote.”

Industry Reactions

Adding to the discussion, Maggie Gyllenhaal, jury president at Venice, commented during an earlier press conference that movies are “fundamentally, undeniably political.” She expressed her viewpoint, stating, “Look, we could say, how are we possibly here talking about movies right now when the world is in a state of emergency? To me, the answer has something to do with empathy. I think that film allows an opening into an opportunity to find empathy inside of ourselves.”