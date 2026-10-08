Wim Wenders Joins Forces for Peter Lindbergh's ‘Truth:Beauty’ Documentary

Renowned filmmaker Wim Wenders has joined the production team for “Truth:Beauty,” a forthcoming documentary celebrating the life and career of iconic German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh. This collaboration marks a significant contribution from Wenders, who is set to serve as executive producer for the project.

About the Documentary

“Truth:Beauty” will be making its debut under the helm of French novelist Alexandra Matine, who is transitioning into feature direction with this film. Matine is also responsible for the screenplay, and the project is produced by Maja Hoffmann and Human Humans, in collaboration with the Peter Lindbergh Foundation. This partnership grants the filmmakers unprecedented access to Lindbergh’s extensive archives, promising an insightful exploration of his artistic legacy.

Production and Creative Team

Principal photography for “Truth:Beauty” is slated to commence before the year’s end. This development follows the world premiere of Wenders’ latest documentary, “From Inside Out,” showcased at the Venice Film Festival.

The Legacy of Peter Lindbergh

Peter Lindbergh, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 74, is celebrated as one of the most influential fashion photographers of his time. With a career spanning four decades, he played a pivotal role in the emergence of the supermodel era, gaining recognition for his striking black-and-white portraits. Lindbergh’s distinct style emphasized a more natural and realistic approach to fashion photography, contrasting sharply with the heavily stylized images prevalent in the industry prior to his influence.

A Friendship Rooted in Influence

The relationship between Wenders and Lindbergh extends beyond professional admiration, as the two artists shared a friendship that lasted several decades. Their creative works have intertwined; notably, Lindbergh’s 1993 editorial for Harper’s Bazaar, “City of Angels,” drew direct inspiration from Wenders’ acclaimed film “Wings of Desire.”

Wim Wenders’ Acclaimed Career

Widely regarded as one of Germany’s most distinguished filmmakers, Wenders has an impressive list of accolades to his name, including the Palme d’Or at Cannes for “Paris, Texas,” the Golden Lion at Venice for “The State of Things,” and the best director prize at Cannes for “Wings of Desire.” He has also received four Academy Award nominations, three of which were in the documentary feature category for “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Pina,” and “The Salt of the Earth.”

Support from Maja Hoffmann

Maja Hoffmann, who presides over the Locarno Film Festival, is known for her commitment to supporting documentaries focused on significant figures in the arts. Her previous projects include notable titles such as “Marina Abramović: The Artist Is Present,” “Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict,” and “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child.”

Production Collaboration