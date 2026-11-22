The WNBA is experiencing a surge in visibility, driven by both positive developments and contentious discussions. A key figure in this movement is Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham, whose recent aspirations have captured the attention of fans and media alike.

Sophie Cunningham and the Bond Girl Buzz

As excitement builds for the next installment of the iconic James Bond franchise featuring Robert Pattinson as the new 007, Sophie Cunningham has thrown her hat in the ring to become the next Bond girl. Social media has buzzed with support for Cunningham, who expressed her interest in the role on X, stating, “Okay but for real… I want to be the next Bond girl. Someone help!”

Impact of Representation in Popular Culture

Cunningham’s candidacy highlights a broader trend of increasing representation for female athletes in traditionally male-dominated spheres. The intersection of sports and pop culture could elevate the WNBA to unprecedented levels of prominence, provided Cunningham’s aspirations materialize. Her recent cover feature in Maxim delved into various topics including her aspirations for a life partner, emphasizing her desire for someone who is Christ-centered and supportive of her faith journey.

Competition for the Coveted Role

Despite the support, Cunningham is not alone in her quest. A plethora of talented actresses, including Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Lupita Nyong’o, and Margaret Qualley, are also being discussed as potential candidates for the role. Competing with such esteemed names adds pressure, as recently featured Bond girls like Léa Seydoux and Eva Green set a high standard for the role.

The Future of WNBA and Beyond

Cunningham’s emergence as a social media sensation and contender for a Bond girl reflects the growing crossover between women’s sports and mainstream culture. With Pattinson leading the charge in the latest Bond film, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the next Bond girl, which could further spotlight the WNBA and its players.