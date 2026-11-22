Sandra Bullock is embracing the magical spirit of the holidays as she shares a glimpse into a recent family outing. The Oscar-winning actress enjoyed a delightful day with her children, Louis, 16, and Laila, 13, at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Bullock took to Instagram to document the fun-filled adventure, showcasing her family’s joyful moments amidst the festive atmosphere.

Creating Lasting Memories at Disneyland

In her Nov. 22 Instagram post, Bullock reflected on the importance of cherishing childhood experiences. “Sometimes you just need to stop worrying and remind yourself of what it feels like to be a kid,” she wrote. The actress humorously added, “FYI There are no calories in ice cream if you ride the Guardians of the Galaxy ride and don’t cry.” Her lighthearted approach perfectly encapsulates the essence of the day.

A Day Filled with Fun and Friendship

The family outing was not just about Bullock and her kids; she was also accompanied by her close friend Josh Holloway, his wife Yessica, and their son Hunter, who is 12 years old. The ensemble made the day even more special, as they enjoyed various amusement park rides, treats, and the holiday fun that Disneyland is known for.

Bullock tagged the Holloway family in her post, adding a heartfelt touch with the phrase “family and friends,” alongside a heart emoji. The first photo in her carousel featured Louis and Laila strolling down Hollywood Boulevard in California Adventure, highlighting the close bond between Bullock and her children.