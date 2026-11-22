Rapper and streamer PlaqueboyMax has become a noteworthy figure in the evolving landscape of the music industry over the past year and a half. Since his last conversation with Rolling Stone, the popularity of streamers has surged, leading renowned artists like Drake and Mariah Carey to explore the world of streaming. Max, who has long established his presence by creating music in front of audiences, now finds himself at the intersection of music and streaming culture.

Reflecting on his journey, he expresses, “It’s been crazy. I’m really passionate about music, and I’m just happy that I’m able to merge my worlds and my passions together to make it one big world.”

Introducing the Rising Star Competition



Max recently launched the “Rising Star” competition, akin to a modern-day Star Search or American Idol for emerging artists in the underground rap scene. This unique competition featured six rappers with burgeoning fanbases who collaborated on music live before performing in front of a real audience. The concept was a natural evolution of his previous streaming formats, including “In the Booth,” which allows viewers to witness music creation in real-time, and “Song Wars,” where tracks faced audience judgment.

“These are concepts where people are making songs and new art is being created live,” Max notes. “‘Rising Star’ is basically a byproduct of these things, but taken even further.”

The weekend-long format allowed audiences to engage deeply with the contestants, witnessing their personalities and struggles as they crafted music. Max hopes viewers will continue to support these future stars long after the competition ends. “My whole premise with ‘Rising Star’ is that I want to find artists of the next generation that are coming up now and allow them to showcase what they’re capable of through this event,” he explains.

A Panel of Influencers



To judge the competition, Max enlisted the help of industry veterans, including Lil Yachty, alongside popular creators Cuffem and Funny Marco. He aimed to blend music expertise with engaging entertainment to keep viewers hooked. “Picking judges came down to just me choosing people I appreciate and bringing them into my world to make it all one amazing product,” he shares.

Yachty, known for his candid critiques, didn’t hold back, dedicating time to delve into individual artists’ works. Max recalls, “Some of them were getting grilled, but it’s just like he’s giving them real feedback that if they listen, it will help them as an artist, and I love that. That’s what the purpose was.”

While the critiques were sometimes tough, Max describes the artists’ reactions as more about constructive frustration rather than being offended. “They were definitely just working hard and passionate and hungry,” he assures.

The Grand Finale



Max fondly recalls the finale at The Belasco, where he witnessed the culmination of the contestants’ hard work. “It was just so amazing to see everyone work their ass off all weekend and then come together at the show and just put it all out there on stage,” he shares.

Ultimately, it was underground rapper Matt Proxy who snagged the prize, showcasing a powerful performance that left a lasting impression on Max. “He really went on that stage and gave it his all, and I respect that so much,” he remarks. Known for a dynamic, experimental style, Proxy captivated audiences with his unique blend of sound.

With the win, Proxy earned $25,000 and access to Red Bull’s music studio in Los Angeles. Max appreciated Proxy’s ability to transcend genre limitations, saying, “Matt doesn’t belong in any box; he’s just himself, and I really like that.”

Max first discovered Proxy earlier this year, drawn to his innovative approach. As he engages with his audience, he encourages them to recommend upcoming artists, continuously expanding his musical knowledge. “He kind of does things his own way and combines different influences he has to make his own product, and that really fascinates me,” Max states.

Paving the Way for His Own Music

