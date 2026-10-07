Whitney Rose's Shocking Divorce Filing from Justin Rose

Whitney Rose is officially closing a significant chapter in her life. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has filed for divorce from her husband, Justin Rose, after their separation was publicly confirmed three months ago. This decision comes after a tumultuous period that was heavily featured in the series.

Divorce Filing Details

On October 6, Whitney submitted her divorce filing in the Third District Court of Salt Lake City, Utah. According to records obtained by E! News, her petition included a proposed parenting plan but has otherwise been sealed from public access. Efforts to reach representatives for both Whitney and Justin for comment have so far been unsuccessful.

Background of Their Relationship

The couple’s separation was first reported in July, and the strain on their relationship became evident during the most recent season of RHOSLC. In a poignant moment from the trailer for the seventh season, which premiered last month, Whitney candidly expresses her doubts about their marriage, saying, “I don’t know if you and I can move forward in our marriage, or it’s over.”

The Impact of Reality TV

Whitney and Justin’s journey, which included the ups and downs of their marriage, was uniquely chronicled over the first six seasons of the show. They share two children, Bobbie, 16, and Brooks, 13, and the complexities of their relationship have been a focal point for fans and viewers alike.