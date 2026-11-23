mystery thriller “White Blast” has made a dramatic entrance at the South Korean box office, debuting at No. 1 over the weekend of November 20-22. This marks a significant shift in the box office landscape, ending the five-week dominance of the Japanese anime sensation “Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island.”

Strong Opening for “White Blast”

According to data from KOBIS, the tracking service managed by the Korean Film Council, “White Blast” collected $2.3 million from 310,890 admissions across 1,244 screens, capturing a substantial 39.6% of the market for the weekend. The film, co-directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, is adapted from a stage play and stars Kim Yoon-seok as a retiring station master and Koo Kyo-hwan as his successor. Set against the backdrop of a heavy snowstorm that isolates a rural railway station, the plot thickens when the two characters discover a corpse inside a railway tunnel, leading them to become increasingly suspicious of one another. Since its mid-week launch on November 18, “White Blast” has grossed $3.1 million from 423,196 total admissions.

“Chiikawa” Slips to Second Place

In its eighth weekend of release, Toho’s animated hit, “Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island,” fell to second place, earning $695,853 from 91,328 admissions across 746 screens, representing 11.5% of the weekend’s receipts. Directed by Kei Oikawa and based on Nagano’s manga, “Chiikawa” has now surpassed three million tickets sold since its September 30 debut, bringing its total gross to $23.8 million from 3,069,422 viewers.

New Entrants in the Top Rankings

Following closely in third place is Lionsgate’s dystopian prequel, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which debuted with $471,769 from 59,014 admissions across 832 screens. After its South Korean premiere on November 18, the film has accumulated a total of $716,430 from 91,632 admissions.

Survival thriller sequel “Fall 2: Deadpoint” placed fourth in its second weekend, collecting $405,611 from 53,300 admissions across 744 screens, giving it 6.7% of the market share. Since its November 11 release, it has amassed $1.8 million from 240,826 admissions.

Fifth place saw the concert film “Lim Young WoongㅣIm Hero The Stadium 2,” featuring Trot superstar Lim Young-woong. Despite screening on just 154 screens, it garnered the second-highest revenue for the weekend at $676,840, with 31,535 tickets sold. Released by CGV to celebrate the singer’s tenth anniversary, the film has earned $1.2 million from 61,861 total admissions.

Re-Releases and Other Films

Damien Chazelle’s acclaimed musical romance “La La Land” held sixth place in its second weekend of re-release, collecting $182,612 from 21,418 admissions across 411 screens for a 3% market share. Its cumulative gross in South Korea has reached $24.6 million from 3,903,309 viewers.

Next Entertainment World’s corporate thriller “Final Interview” ranked seventh, with $134,565 from 18,197 admissions across 508 screens, pushing its total to $2.4 million from 325,273 admissions since its rollout on November 4.

Meanwhile, local animated adventure “Maca and Roni The Movie: The Great Memory Exploration Adventure!” secured eighth place, bringing in $103,757 from 14,307 admissions across 199 screens, raising its total gross to $289,844 from 41,101 admissions.

Toho’s anime film “Detective Conan: The Counterfeit Case of Ultra 30” captured ninth place with 14,141 tickets sold across 212 screens. It earned $108,272, contributing to a cumulative total of $1.5 million from 199,460 admissions.

Rounding out the top 10, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s family comedy “The Cat in the Hat” grossed $59,263 from 8,938 admissions across 255 screens, resulting in a localized total of $451,759 from 66,730 viewers.

Overall Box Office Performance