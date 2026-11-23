Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick are thrilled to announce the arrival of their third child, a baby boy. This joyous occasion comes four years after the couple welcomed their second child, expanding their family in a time of happiness and love.

Welcoming Baby No. 3

The news was confirmed by Tarantino’s representative on November 22, 2023, who stated, “Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy.” This latest addition to the family follows the couple’s two other children—a son, Leo, who is now 6, and a daughter, Ariana, who is 4.

Family Life and Fatherhood

Since their marriage in 2018, Tarantino and Pick have kept their family life relatively private, allowing them to cherish their moments together without too much public scrutiny. However, the acclaimed filmmaker has openly described fatherhood as a deeply emotional journey. In a heartfelt interview with CBS This Morning in July 2021, he shared his sentiments about being a father, specifically praising his son Leo, whom he called the “most charming human being I’ve ever met in my life.”

Reflecting on the joys and challenges of parenthood, he noted, “I can’t even see his name written on a piece of paper without crying.” His emotions are often mixed between laughter and tears, as he stated, “Half the time, I look at him and I’m just laughing because he’s so funny. And the other time, I’m just bursting into tears.”