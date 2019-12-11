What Are Your Dreams Telling You?

If you want to know what your dreams are telling you, the first thing you have to do is to remember as many details as you can. Every detail counts because it can make a difference in what the dream really means. Most dreams reveal something about the subconsciousness and they say something about the person’s state of mind 24-48 hours before the dream. This means you can discover more about yourself by interpreting your own dreams.

To get a clear image of what your dreams are telling you, we collected the most common dreams and we offer you insights to help you understand better what they mean.

Dreams About Self-Expression

Find out what your dreams are telling you when it is something related to self-expression.

When you dream something about your clothes, they are a symbol of the way you express yourself. For example, if you are trying to cover up, it is a sign that you are feeling vulnerable. If you wear something comfortable, this detail shows that you are relaxed. If you wear office clothes, you are preoccupied with your business or work.

On the other hand, if you are naked in your dream, it means you are revealing your true self and if you are comfortable that way, it reveals you are at peace with yourself and you do not have insecurities.

Dreams Related to Your Health

Find out what your dreams are telling you when it is something related to your state of health.

When you see a car in your dreams it means your subconscious is trying to tell you something about the health of your body. The car is a symbol for your body, and you must remember the condition in which the car was in your dream. For example, if you are driving the car, it means you are in control of your own life. If you are in a parking lot, it means you need a vacation. If your car is broken, it means it may be something wrong with your state of health and you need to see a doctor and to take some routine tests.

Pay attention to the setting of your dream, because it indicates your mental health. For example, if you dream about being in a new house, it means you are starting to have a different way of thinking. On the other side, if you are in your childhood home in your dream, it means you have a convenient way of thinking. If you dream about being in school or at your workplace, it means you are preoccupied with your activity and you want to accomplish something.

Discover what your dreams are telling you based upon the following scenarios:

You are flying. Many people have this dream and the meaning of it is that the person is feeling empowered. If you are flying in your dream, this thing reveals that you are in control of your life.

You are falling. This is one of the most common dreams and it means the situation you are in is getting out of control, you face unpredictable issues and you are feeling overwhelmed.

You dream of water. This dream has multiple meanings according to the context, but the main idea is that water symbolizes your emotions and how you handle them.

You are in danger or you die. If you dream that your life is in danger, the meaning behind this dream is that lately, you have made a bad choice or that you are warned about the obstacles you may encounter. You must think about alternatives when you have to make a decision. If you dream that you die, its meaning is not automatically something negative, but rather that you need to make a positive change in your life.

You take an exam. When you dream of this, your subconscious is letting you know you are procrastinating too much.

Your teeth are falling out. Do be able to understand what your dreams are telling you when you dream that your teeth are falling out; you must associate them with a communication issue you confront with. This dream often means that you find it difficult to speak your mind.

You have a nightmare. The nightmares are the result of stress and anxiety. They often reveal a problem you struggle with and which is still affecting you in the real-life. You need to relax more…

As you can see, there are multiple ways to find out what your dreams are telling you. To understand them well, you need to have an open mind and to remember as many details as possible about your dreams.