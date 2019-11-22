What do dreams mean when you dream about someone depends on the person you are dreaming about, and the context. There can be many reasons why you dream of a certain person, but the main idea is that either you went to sleep thinking about that person or your subconscious mind is trying to tell you something.

What do dreams mean when you dream about someone from your family?

These dreams mean you are attached by that person, and you miss them because you have not seen them for a long time. If you did not have a happy childhood or if you come from a broken home, this dream means you wish a united family that offers you love and affection. On the other hand, if you had a wonderful childhood and you dream about someone in your family, for example, your children, the context is a positive one.

What do dreams mean when you dream about someone you are interested in?

If you are interested in a person, it is naturally that you think about them most of your time, and that is the reason you have dreams about them. However, your dream can have multiple hidden meanings if you dream about the traits of that person and the connection you have with them. In most cases, they reflect the real-life connection or memories about something that happened between you and you miss them or you are afraid of them, depending on the nature of your relationship. Another important aspect is if the person is also interested in you in the real-life. If they are, the dream means that you are ready to take your relationship forward. If they are not, the dream means that you have personal insecurities and you are afraid of getting rejected by them.

What do dreams mean when you dream about someone famous?

The main reason why you dream someone popular is that you wish you have the life that a person has. Another common meaning is that you want to have success even if you have obstacles, and that celebrity serves as a motivation to you.

What do dreams mean when you dream about someone who has died?

There are two interpretations of this kind of dream. Either the context is positive, or it is negative, according to the details. The positive concept is that you dream about that person to give you comfort, while the negative concept is that you have unresolved problems with them.

What do dreams mean when you dream about someone in a sexual way?

These dreams are also very common and they often express a hidden desire, sexual repression, but this thing does not mean you should materialize it. Other times, these dreams are not about a secret attraction for someone, but they happen to be in the dreams because you spend much time with them in real-life…

What do dreams mean when you dream about someone? Now that you have discovered these meanings, you can understand that some of them are the project of our subconscious and we are looking for comfort or fulfillment, and others are interpreted according to the context.