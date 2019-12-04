What does it mean when you dream blood? Many people experience dreams where they see blood. This element has both positive and negative meanings, depending on the context. In this article, you can read about different interpretations of blood as a symbol in dreams.

Blood as a symbol in dreams

What does it mean when you dream blood? Blood is a symbol of life, of vitality, health and energy. According to the concept of your dream, blood can have positive or negative meanings.

Positive meanings of blood in dreams

If you lost blood in a dream it means loss of strength in some situations in your real-life. If you do not bleed, but you feel your blood rushing to your veins, this dream can mean that you are strong.

The menstrual period in a dream is very common to many women, especially during their periods, and it has a positive meaning because it suggests good luck.

Many women have dreams about blood and it is often associated with pregnancy.

If in your dream you saw somebody who was dying in a pool of blood, this signifies a chance to manage a big amount of money and you should take this opportunity to make a good impression.

If you dreamt about stepping on blood, this means that you will be helped by somebody to have success in your profession.

Negative meanings of blood in dreams

If you are bleeding in your dream and you feel pain, you are covered in blood or you see pools of blood, it means you can suffer emotional pain in your real-life as well. Your confidence may also be affected.

If you dreamt that your feet were bleeding, it means you have some problems in your life that contradict your principles, your moral beliefs.

If in your dream you feel the blood pumping through your veins, but you do not have bleeding wounds, this dream means that you have enemies, you encounter problems.

If you were covered in blood in your dream, it means it is possible to have a conflict with somebody close, maybe with your partner, or you can suffer a loss.

The blood on your hands in your dream means you have done something bad and you must take responsibility for your action.

Other important interpretations

Here are other important meanings that linked to blood when it comes to dreams:

– If you saw blood on the walls in your dream it means that you feel a permanent sensation of loos, you are afraid of failure, you are constantly thinking about a difficult situation that affected you very much.

– If your blood is drained from your body in your dream it means that you are going through difficult circumstances in your real-life and your body is exhausted, you are lacking strength and you are not very confident in your own power.

– If you dreamt about blood in a surgery, it represents worries related to changes at your workplace.

– If you dreamt about a large quantity of blood on the floor, this means you should be careful about your safety…

Now, that you discovered what are the answers to the “What does it mean when you dream blood?” questions, you can understand better this kind of dreams.