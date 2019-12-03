What does it mean when you dream about fish? This is a very common type of dream, many people has it. If you are curious about the meanings of this dream, you must pay attention to this article.

What does it mean when you dream about fish? What does fish symbolize in a dream? These questions are frequent because they appear often in people’s dreams. There can be either positive or negative meanings of fish in dreams, but they depend on the context. In the next lines, you will discover the answers to these questions.

The symbol of fish

What does it mean when you dreamt about fish? Fish is associated with the ocean and, therefore, with the unconscious mind, and if you catch a fish, it represents an insight to your mind that you bring to the surface, you become aware of it.

Fish is also a symbol for fertility and personal development. For example, if in your dream you saw a fish that is swimming, it symbolizes conception. If you are pregnant, it is likely to dream fish.

The Christian fish symbol in your dream is also a reference of spirituality. Personal growth is represented by a dream where you cook or eat fish. Fish symbolizes the nourishing of your soul, new aspects of your personality, a spiritual thing, your beliefs, or something related to philosophy.

If you cook fish it means you are making preparation to change something in your life, you consider an inner transformation. If you are cleaning fish in your dream it means that you are not true about your real feelings.

What does it mean when you dream about fish eggs?

If you dream about fish eggs, this means you can expect something new to happen, to have an idea or to decide about a new direction in life.

What does it mean when you dream about fish rod?

This kind of dream means that you are motivated and you possess everything you need to confront some problems in your real-life that you have not paid attention to before. Another meaning of this dream is that you are ready to discover something new about yourself.

Other fish-related dreams and their meanings:

You were fishing – you must confront something inside yourself or you simply need relaxation because you are stressed.

Dead fish – disappointment and loss.

A fish tank – you analyze your emotions.

A small fish – you will lose something in the near future or you will experience damage.

Somebody else was fishing – that person is trying to make his dream real.

A fish was swimming at the bottom of the water – a dangerous situation.

You unexpectedly caught a big fish – you cannot handle an important situation.

Fishhooks – an idea you wish to make it real.

Two fish in two separate bowls – you feel disconnected from other people…

Now, that you found out what are the answers to the “What does it mean when you dream about fish?” question, you can understand better what your inner self is trying to tell you.