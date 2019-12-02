What does it mean when you are falling in your dream? What are the reasons behind this dream? Are many types of falling in a dream? In this article, we help you discover the answers to these questions.

What does it mean when you are falling in your dream? Before finding out its meanings, you need to know this is one of the most common types of dreams. The studies have shown that the average human will dream about falling to his death more than 5 times in his life.

How do you feel when you fell in your dream?

If you want to know what “What does it mean when you are falling in your dream?” means, you must consider some details. Most of the time, these dreams can be really vivid and many people are scared and they lose control during the fall. When you fall in your dream, in most cases you wake up before you hit the bottom. This dream means that it is something in your life that is going wrong and it needs to be corrected.

Reasons for having this kind of dreams

What does it mean when you are falling in your dream? There are many reasons for having these kinds of dreams? Many people are curious about these matters. If something happened in your life and you lost control over a situation, it is likely to have dreams where you fall. This situation can be about your partner, your family, your school or your job, about something you have neglected. The context of your real-life reveals you the reasons behind your dream where you fall. In order to identify the reasons for having a dream like this, it is recommended to write down as many details as possible, and then to decode the symbols and metaphors. The most common reasons for having a dream where you fall is because you are depressed, you experience anxiety or stress. There can be other causes, for example, you drank too much caffeine or you ate too much sugar in the evening.

Types of dreams where you are falling

What does it mean when you are falling in your dream? Can there be multiple ways of dreams where you are falling? Of course, they can be. And each type has its explanation.

Here are some examples of types of falling in dreams:

You fell because you lost grip.

This is a common dream. The meaning behind it is that you lost control of your real-life and your subconscious is trying to tell you this and you need to search alternative solutions for some of the issues.

You fell because you lost balance.

If you lost your balance before you fall in your dream, this means that you are vulnerable and you need stability in your life.

You fell because you have been pushed.

The way you have been pushed in your dream reveals a lot about the dream. It is also important if someone pushed you and if you know that person. If you could not their face, usually it means you refuse to see something in your real-life; you do not want to pay attention to that specific situation…

Now that you discovered the answers to the “What does it mean when you are falling in your dream?” question, you can analyze your dreams well.