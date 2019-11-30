There are multiple meanings of these dreams, according to the context and the details. Most people dream about their ex when they start or end a relationship.

How Frequent Are these Dreams?

If you go through a stressful time, it is likely your dream about your ex. If one’s current relationship is not satisfying, they can dream about the happy moments of the former relationship.

People who are in a serious relationship often dream about their exes, as well as those who enter a new relationship or those who are going through a painful breakup. The first love is a common topic when it comes to dreams because most of us fell in love for the first time at a young age, when we did not have many responsibilities and concerns. This is the reason for our dreams about our exes because our mind takes us back to those happy memories. In fact, we wish to have the same easy life we had then.

The Context Matters

There are many things to consider when you try to find out what does it mean when you dream about your ex. Try to remember as many details as possible, so you can interpret them well. In most cases, the subconscious tries to process the advantages and disadvantages of the new relationship, in order for you to have success with your new boyfriend. The subconscious remembers the qualities of your ex and maybe they are missing from your current partner.

For example, maybe they got well with your parents or they support you and you wish the same thing from your current partner. In some cases, if you see your ex in your dream it means the return of an old habit or issue. What does it mean when you dream about your ex while you are in a relationship? These dreams are common and they occur often. If you dream about your ex and you are in a healthy relationship, you may feel guilty, because it feels like you cheated on your partner. But you do not need to worry; you have these dreams to remove the old issues in a natural manner.

Unresolved Issues

What does it mean when you dream about your ex? When you try to discover what they mean, you should pay attention to the symbols. These dreams are often symbolic and they mean there is something unfinished between you and your ex, and maybe you should resolve the issues, or it may be the case for you to analyze your inner feelings and to find closure about your former relationship.

There are people who dream about their exes because they still have feelings for them. However, most of the time, they are not in love with them anymore, and their dreams are just symbolic because those people are trying to heal their feelings. What does it mean when you dream about your ex is a very interesting topic. In many cases, the mind is just recreating what happened between you and your ex at a certain moment when you two were in a relationship, especially if there were happy experiences. The meaning of your ex in those dreams is that they represent hope and love, and maybe they are lacking from your life right now…

Now that you have found the answers to the “What does it mean when you dream about your ex?” question, you can make better decisions and you can relax more, knowing this information.