Many people dream about spiders. In this article, we will offer you information about the meanings behind a dream where you see these insects.

What does it mean when you dream about spiders? If you see a spider in your dream, it symbolizes the fact that you are feeling like an outsider when it comes to a certain situation. Read more below.

The symbolism of the spider

What does it mean when you dream about spiders? The spider in your dream is associated with the feminine power or a mother figure. In most cases, the spiders are considered creators and, by extension, the spiders represent us and the web is our own life. We weave or own destiny and future. A dream like this can be interpreted as you are very productive and you accomplish things in your life.

The spider is also a warning to not involve in a tempting circumstance. Spiders can also mean manipulation – you either manipulate somebody or you are the one who’s manipulated, depending on the context. You are concerned about a situation.

A dream about spiders can have another important meaning because they symbolize time too; you need to wait until a certain situation is resolved, the things will go well afterward.

If you have a dream where you kill spiders

What does it mean when you dream about spiders? If you kill spiders in your dream, you may have misfortune and bad luck in your life. On the other side, if you dream about a dead spider and you are not the one who killed it, it symbolizes the fact that you have confronted a big temptation and you have overcome it.

What does it mean when you dream about spiders? Other interpretations of dreams about spiders:

Spider eggs – you feel like you cannot express the way you want, you do not feel like you are praised enough; you have great potential, but your merits are not seen yet.

Baby spiders – you will start a new relationship or you just entered one recently.

A spider is coming down on you from the ceiling – you feel trapped in your current relationship.

A spider spinning a web – you worked hard and you will be rewarded, you are creative and you may be promoted at your job; you must be careful if your relationship does not work properly, because you may get caught in it in a negative way, you can feel exhausted and trapped;

A falling spider – this dream means you may lose some important friends who have power.

You have been bitten by a spider – you can expect to have a conflict with an older woman with authority from your life, for example, your mother;

A spider climbing up on a wall – you will accomplish what you desire…

Now, that you have discovered the answers to the “What does it mean when you dream about spiders?” question, it is very easy to make an opinion.