What does it mean when you dream about rats? In this article, we will explain a little bit more about the symbolic definitions of rats in our dreams and how to interpret those meanings.

What does it mean when you dream about rats? There are various meanings of these animals, according to the context. However, most interpretations are negative, because rats are a symbol of something bad. These animals represent insecurity and worry that the dream is unable to control.

The general interpretations

What does it mean when you dream about rats? The general interpretation is that rats are associated with unhealthy situations, but also with changes and new beginnings. You may confront dangerous issues and your personal space will be invaded. You must also be careful about an untrustworthy person.

When you see rats in your dreams they can be interpreted as new opportunities, you need to get out of your comfort zone, you will face hard work and changes if you want to be successful. The rats are also perceived as a symbol for a new style of life. For example, you can change your look, your clothing style, and your habits. You can even consider trying to change one of your personality traits. It is always better to try to evolve as a person. For example, you may become more tolerant with the others, or you can try to have more trust in your own forces.

A dream where you see rats can also mean that someone you care about very much is doing something against you in secret, and this dream is meant to warn you about this. A visit from a rat in your dream it means you are predisposed to anxiety, to a disease that can spread rapidly, or to something you dislike very much. You must be careful about your health. You can also encounter a person who is very unpleasant to you, either a business partner or perhaps an old acquaintance or colleague.

Other meanings

What does it mean when you dream about rats that cross your path?

Their meaning is that you will be facing other people’s hidden intentions. Even though you are honest, you may be betrayed and you cannot be in control of the situation, so keep your eyes wide open!

What does it mean when you dream about rats that are running?

If you dream about rats that are running, it means that you are scared about something and you are trying to avoid that situation. You are afraid of problems and you are trying to avoid them because you think they will fail.

What does it mean when you dream about rats that are eating?

If you see rats eating in your dream they can be a symbol for you who are using the resources of other people. It may also mean that you feed your fear…

Now, that you know the answers to the “What does it mean when you dream about rats?” question, you can understand better their meanings and you can improve your life by being careful about your actions and the intentions of the people around you.