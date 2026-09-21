WGA Reaches Settlement with Paramount in Warner Bros. Merger Case

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) East and West have reached a settlement regarding their antitrust lawsuit aimed at blocking the merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery. This development, announced by the WGA on Monday, follows Paramount’s agreement with 12 state attorneys general, which resolved a significant obstacle to the acquisition.

Details of the Settlement

In their official statement, the WGA expressed that while they still believe the merger poses risks to writers and the broader industry, they must recognize the realities of proceeding without governmental support in a complex antitrust case that would require substantial financial resources to pursue. The settlement stipulates that Paramount will prevent any writer layoffs at CBS News Broadcast for a period of five years and contribute $17.5 million to the WGA’s health fund, in addition to covering legal fees associated with the litigation.

Acknowledgment of Industry Impacts

“Though we were not successful in blocking the merger, our advocacy brought more attention to the harms that this merger—and others like it—will cause. We will continue to fight the harms of industry consolidation,” the WGA stated, emphasizing the importance of drawing public awareness to the potential negative consequences of such mergers on the writing community and the industry as a whole.

A Call for Structural Changes

“As the number of outlets to sell our work to and the corresponding diversity of programming shrinks, we need industry-wide structural separation between streamers and studios in order to promote competition in programming, like the Financial Interest and Syndication Rules once required in broadcast television. We will continue to fight for these goals,” the WGA concluded, reiterating their commitment to promoting a competitive landscape in the industry.