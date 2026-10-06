Water Tower Revamped with 'A Skydance Corporation' After Merger

Following the completion of its monumental merger, Skydance has quickly made its mark on the Warner Bros. studio lot, symbolized by a fresh addition to the iconic water tower in Burbank. On Tuesday morning, just after Paramount finalized its $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery to create Skydance, the landmark was updated to read: “A Skydance Corporation.”

Heritage of Name Changes

This rapid branding shift follows a similar precedent established in August 2025, when Skydance Media acquired Paramount Global. After that merger, the water tower at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood was also given the Skydance designation, highlighting David Ellison’s long-term strategy to rebrand the union of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery under the banner of his film production company, founded in 2006.

Visual Updates at Warner Bros. Lot

Images surfaced showing workers adding the Skydance name to the celebrated WB water tower, visually representing the transition into this new era of film and television production. Getty Images



Combining Forces and Overcoming Challenges

This merger not only unites two prominent studios but also combines several major TV networks, including CBS, CNN, Comedy Central, MTV, and TNT, along with the streaming platforms Paramount+ and HBO Max. Skydance is projected to generate annual revenues nearing $70 billion; however, it will also face the challenge of managing an impressive $80 billion in net debt.

The Ellison Influence

David Ellison assumes the roles of chairman and CEO of the newly merged entity, with co-CEO Ynon Kreiz, the former chief executive of Mattel. The Ellison family, backed by multibillionaire Larry Ellison, possesses the largest equity stake in Skydance. Together with investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, they hold all of Paramount’s Class A common stock, which grants them complete control over the voting shares of the newly formed company.

Employee Communication and Future Plans

On the day of the merger, Ellison and Kreiz addressed employees via an extensive memo, outlining their vision for Skydance. They also acknowledged the impending job cuts that will arise as the two companies merge operations. “Integrating two companies will bring change, including difficult decisions that affect our workforce,” they stated in the memo, which was obtained by Variety. “We are committed to handling this process thoughtfully and respectfully.”

Looking Ahead