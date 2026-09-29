Watch NHL Games Live Online for Free in 2026-27

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The NHL is back in full swing for the 2026-27 season, fueled by a surge of interest ignited by popular shows like Heated Rivalry and Off Campus. As the players return to the ice, fans are eager to catch all the action.

How to Watch NHL Games Online Without Cable



This season, NHL games will be broadcast nationally on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, meaning viewers can easily follow their favorite teams with any cable package that includes these channels. ESPN is set to air the majority of the games, while TNT will feature its long-running NHL on TNT program. Additionally, ABC’s Hockey Saturday will kick off in January with 18 exciting matchups, and the network will also broadcast the 2027 NHL All-Star Game live from UBS Arena in New York.

For cord-cutters, there are several options to watch NHL games online. Most games, including those out of market, will be available on the ESPN+ streaming app, while TNT’s broadcasts can be streamed live on HBO Max.

How to Watch NHL Games Online Free



Fans looking to watch NHL games without the cost of a cable package can explore various free streaming options. One of the easiest ways is to use a Smart TV Indoor Digital TV Antenna, which allows access to ABC and many local channels without the need for cable. Compact designs make these antennas easy to place behind the TV or near a window for optimal reception.

DIRECTV is another excellent choice for fans wanting to watch NHL games online. With a channel lineup that includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT, their “MySports Genre Pack” provides a comprehensive selection for just $44.99 per month. Moreover, a five-day free trial is available, making it possible to catch NHL games without committing immediately.

Hulu + Live TV also offers an attractive deal, combining access to over 100 channels with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library. Currently, there’s an opportunity for new subscribers to grab a discount of 50% off, and subscriptions include not only Hulu but also Disney+ and ESPN+.

For fans who prefer flexibility, Sling TV is a viable option. Their Sling Orange package includes ESPN and TNT and starts at $45.99 per month. Additionally, Sling offers short-term passes for those wishing to watch specific games, starting at just $4.99, along with an easy cancellation policy.

All these streaming services allow users to watch NHL games on devices such as computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, providing the added benefit of free DVR services to record and replay games at your convenience.

NHL 2026-27 Season Odds and Favorites



The NHL regular season runs from September 29, 2026, to April 10, 2027, followed by the Stanley Cup Playoffs through June. The Carolina Hurricanes enter the season as the defending Stanley Cup champions, having prevailed over the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2026 finals. They are favorites for the Cup again this season, competing against strong teams such as the Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, and Colorado Avalanche.

The popularity of the NHL has noticeably increased, thanks in part to the rise of young stars like Macklin Celebrini, Conor Bedard, and Jack Hughes, as well as the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL entry draft, Gavin McKenna. This Canadian prospect, born in Yukon and selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs, is expected to become a centerpiece in the league’s future.

Moreover, ticket sales have surged, with SeatGeek reporting a 24% increase in hockey tickets sold during the week of Heated Rivalry’s season finale last December. Following the finale, average ticket prices jumped by as much as 36%, illustrating the series’ impact on fan engagement and interest in the sport.