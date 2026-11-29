Recently, Martha Stewart found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after a Thanksgiving post on Facebook went viral due to spelling errors. The lifestyle mogul’s culinary showcase took an unexpected turn when she mistakenly typed “Random s–ts if good” in her caption, leading to a flurry of comments and reactions from her followers.

The Thanksgiving Post That Stirred Controversy

In her Facebook post shared on November 27, Stewart aimed to highlight her festive culinary creations, featuring photos of delicious turkey dishes and desserts. However, the post quickly drew attention not for its aesthetic appeal but for its textual blunders. “Food was very good Company was very good! Weather was not so good But the w weekend promises to be better!!!!” she continued, leaving many confused by the missteps.

Martha’s Response to the Backlash

As the commentary flooded in, pointing out the humorous yet perplexing typos, Stewart didn’t shy away from addressing the situation. In a subsequent Instagram post on November 28, she expressed her frustration over the scrutiny, deeming the focus on her spelling “ridiculous.” Sitting in a salon chair while getting her hair done, she remarked, “Now that I am sitting calmly in @evonna_bou chair at @fromtheroots.141 calmly getting my hair done, I can write a caption that will not arouse such ridiculous comments!”

A Lesson in Social Media Oversight

Despite the initial chaos, Stewart used the experience to engage with her audience directly, posting similar images of her Thanksgiving spread while offering a lighthearted comment about her earlier errors. This incident demonstrates how easily social media can amplify minor mistakes, transforming a casual post into a viral moment.