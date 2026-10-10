Vietnamese Horror Film ‘Bloodline’ Set to Enchant Busan Market

Vietnamese supernatural horror film “Bloodline: The Curse Within” is set to make its international debut at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) during the Busan International Film Festival, presented by Mockingbird Pictures.

Global Distribution and Premiere

Holding the worldwide distribution rights, Mockingbird Pictures is gearing up for the film’s release in Vietnamese theaters on December 25. Directed by Đinh Đức Thiện and produced by K8 Studio and Hoàng Gia, the film is referred to locally as “Huyết Thống.”

A Haunting Storyline

The narrative centers on a renowned pediatric heart surgeon whose daughter becomes the target of an avenging spirit. When conventional medicine fails to combat an ancient curse, the surgeon must confront his own hidden transgressions, culminating in a chilling intersection of his past and the supernatural.

Star-Studded Cast

Leading the cast is award-winning actor Quách Ngọc Ngoan, known for his compelling role in “The Immortal” (“Người Bất Tử”) and his recent work in “The Journey of Heroes” (“Trại Buôn Người”). He is joined by Quang Tuấn, renowned in the Vietnamese horror genre from “The Corpse” franchise, and Lan Phương, who starred in the record-breaking horror film “Phi Phong: The Blood Demon.”

The Director’s Vision

Director Đinh Đức Thiện expressed, “The supernatural is only one half of ‘Bloodline.’ What interested me was placing medicine and spirituality side by side, while exploring what people are willing to sacrifice when someone they love is threatened.”

Grounded Horror Experience

Hoàng Gia, who previously worked on “The Corpse 2” (“Quỷ Nhập Tràng 2”), emphasized the importance of making the film genuinely frightening while rooting its horror in deeply human elements such as family, blood ties, and the generational consequences of past actions.

Market Presentation and Ambitions

In Busan, Mockingbird will showcase the title to buyers and distributors as part of its latest lineup of Vietnamese films. Phong Duong, the company’s business director and co-executive producer of the project, has stated, “Audiences today expect more from horror than a strong concept – they expect quality in every aspect of the filmmaking.” He continued, “With ‘Bloodline: The Curse Within,’ we see that ambition in the storytelling, performances, and overall cinematic experience, and that is the kind of Vietnamese cinema we want to bring to the world.”

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