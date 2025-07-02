Veterans Transform Lives and Heal Through Disaster Relief

The documentary “Call to Serve” offers a compelling look at veterans transitioning from military life to impactful roles in disaster relief. Focusing on Team Rubicon’s “Greyshirts,” it highlights how these veterans harness their skills and camaraderie to aid communities in distress. The film, directed by Phil Hessler and Cole Sax, underscores a profound message: by helping others, veterans find healing themselves. This theme resonates as a vital aspect of the documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

Veterans on the Frontlines of Disaster Relief

As Hurricane Helene struck the Southeast U.S., filmmakers Hessler and Sax documented Team Rubicon’s rapid deployment to the affected areas. “These people mobilize within 24 hours,” Sax noted. Within a day of the hurricane’s impact on the Carolinas, the team was on-site, supported by the filmmakers’ crew who captured the devastation and the critical work being done. Their journey highlighted the transformative drive of veterans working in disaster relief.

A Personal and Empowering Narrative

“Call to Serve” centers on Dean Wagner, an Army veteran who found new purpose by joining Team Rubicon. Through his mission to restore a Veterans Restoration Quarters that was devastated by floodwaters, Wagner’s story unfolds as a powerful testament to recovery and service. The destruction caused by Hurricane Helene was immense, but the efforts of Wagner and his team exemplified resilience and dedication.

Immersive and Character-Driven Storytelling

The documentary offers a unique perspective by emphasizing character-driven storytelling. “Going into a disaster zone is a strong hook to bring audiences in,” Sax explained. By delving into the personal journeys of veterans like Wagner, the film provides a raw and intimate portrayal of veterans in disaster relief, moving beyond traditional news coverage.

Collaboration and Community Impact

The project was a collaborative effort involving Ford and its charitable arm, Ford Philanthropy, which has supported Team Rubicon’s missions. The filmmakers, working with Ford, aimed to shed light on how veterans contribute post-service, particularly in disaster scenarios. Such partnerships enhance the reach and impact of veterans in disaster relief efforts.

The film’s debut at Tribeca and Ford’s continued commitment to storytelling highlight a broader narrative: when veterans tackle disaster relief, they not only aid communities but also find a path to personal healing. “Team Rubicon is made up of some of the most beautifully broken people that I’ve ever met,” Wagner shares, accentuating the film’s core message. As audiences connect with these powerful stories, the film’s message of service and healing reverberates, ensuring its relevance and impact.